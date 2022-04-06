Amritsar East MLA Jivan Jyot Kaur visits alma mater

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Jivanjyot Kaur, MLA, from Amritsar East, visited her alma mater Sant Singh Sukkha Singh (SSSS) School. Addressing the children at SSSS School, Kaur said education is benevolent and without the light of education a human being is like an animal. “Education is also the third eye of a human being,” she said. Director of the school, Jagdish Singh, said Jivanjot Kaur has made the school proud and is a source of inspiration for many. He also called her Field Marshal of AAP. All students and staff of the institute wished Jeevan Jyot Kaur well and interacted with her to get some wise words.

Personality development workshop

Khalsa College holds a personality development workshop for students in Amritsar on Tuesday. Tribune photo

English Literary Society of the Post Graduate Dept of English of the historic Khalsa College organised workshop on personality development. Nitin Aggarwal from Career Launcher Group graced the occasion as a resource person, while Dr Mehal Singh, Principal of the College presided over the event. Dr Mehal Singh, motivated the students for choosing best career options and focus on their goals. Aggarwal gave the students tips to tackle the interviews. He stressed on the role of language and advised them to enhance their communication skills in order to grab better career opportunities in the global world.

Workshop on Gel Nails Extension

The Department of Lifelong Learning of Guru Nanak Dev University organised a workshop on Gel Nails Extension here in collaboration with VLCC Healthcare Ltd. Prof (Dr) Saroj Bala welcomed the team and addressed the students about the importance of developing technical skills in nail art designs. She apprised the students that the workshop will help to learn about the business aspect of the industry in this field as well as becoming perfect nail artist or a nail technician in an industry that is growing leaps and bounds. The experts from VLCC introduced the students about purpose, importance and uses of nail care services. They also explained the benefits and purpose of Gel nail extensions. Detailed account for decorating the nails with different forms of nail art (Acrylic, marble and 3D) were explained to students.

Yoga camp organised

Principal Dr Sanjeev Sharma, of Hindu College informed that a yoga camp was organised under the joint aegis of NCC Department and English Department. Dr Sanjeev Sharma said yoga is important for good health. He said the students should do yoga daily for concentration, to get rid of anxiety, fear and stress. Yoga director Shri Shakti Honda made the students do various yoga postures. SMO Dr Dinesh Sharma while addressing the students said yoga not only provides physical strength, but also keeps mentally fit. Dr Jasmine Dhaliwal Gynaecologist and Dietician Professor Anita Mahajan informed the students about the benefits of practicing yoga for physical and mental wellness.