 Amritsar: Education meet on road safety : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Amritsar: Education meet on road safety
College notes

Amritsar: Education meet on road safety

Amritsar: Education meet on road safety

Students hold traffic awareness placard in hands.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Khalsa College of Pharmacy and Khalsa College of Pharmacy and Technology conducted traffic awareness programme. The students of the college made the public aware regarding importance of traffic rules and road safety. Director –cum-Principal RK Dhawan appreciated the efforts taken by students and faculty for starting successful conduct of awareness drive.

Awareness programme on drug abuse

NSS department of DAV College in collaboration with the Punjab Police organised an awareness programme on drug abuse. The programme was outlined as per the directives of Punjab Government. SHO Kotwali Jaspal Singh was the chief guest of the programme. Principal Amardeep Gupta asked the youth of the college to unite and fight against drug addiction. “India is moving forward in the direction of becoming one of the superpowers of the world. But, there are some limitations which are preventing us from achieving our true potential. Drug addiction is one such limitation,” he said. Principal Gupta appreciated the efforts of the government and shared with students that Punjab is a state which is badly affected with the menace of drugs. The chief guest, SHO Jaspal Singh, in his address shared with students the difficulties and the actions taken by the police to fight this rising danger. Youth, which is the biggest target and victim of this menace, can also become a big help in curbing it. Students were also addressed by other present dignitaries. Dr Neeraj Gupta from the department of zoology made students aware about the uses and abuses of drugs.

Entrepreneurship Awareness camp

Global Group of Institutes in collaboration with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, organized an entrepreneurship awareness programme self-employment opportunities at its campus today. The programme was addressed by Kundan Lal, Assistant Director, MSME, DFO, Ludhiana, Mandeep Kaur Tangra, MD, Simbha Quartz Private Limited, Rohit Mohindru, functional manager, District Industries Centre, Amritsar, Krishan Kumar, Assistant Director, MSME, DFO, Ludhiana, and Umesh Jaitley, financial literacy counsellor, Punjab National Bank. Kundan Lal from the Ministry of MSME during his address on self-employment opportunities motivated the students to chart their own enterprises. He dwelt in detail about the basic schemes of the Central government which can be availed by students after their courses. He informed the students about the availability of funds, project reports, project profiles, rate of profit and as how to offset losses. He also informed the audience that the ministry organises regular skill and management development programmes. The MSME nurture the ideas and the selected innovative ideas are provided Rs 15 lakh through host institute to make that idea functional and also provide seed capital of Rs 1 crore to the incubatee to establish an enterprise.

GNDU Youth Fest from Oct 1

Inter-college cultural competitions, the youth festivals of Guru Nanak Dev University will be held from October 1. Professor Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, dean, students’ welfare, said that a large number of student-artists from various colleges affiliated to the university will participate in the festivals. The festivals will be organised in various venues of the university including Dasmesh Auditorium, Guru Nanak Bhavan Auditorium, conference hall and architecture department. Dr Amandeep Singh, in charge, youth welfare department, while giving details about the festivals, said the first festival of B Zone (Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Tarn Taran) will be organised from October 1 to 3 and the youth festival of government/ constituent college/associate institutes’ will be held from October 5 to 8. He said that education colleges youth festival is scheduled from October 9 to 11 and D Zone of Kapurthala and SBS Nagar district colleges youth festival will be held from October 13 to 16. In C Zone, youth fest will be organised from October 18 to 21 in which GNDU affiliated colleges of Jalandhar district are participating. ‘A’ zone Amritsar district colleges youth festival is to be organised from October 25 to 28. The inter-zonal final youth festival will be held from November 3 to 6.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

2
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

3
Diaspora

Hindu-Canadians are soft targets for Pannun, warns Indo-Canadian MP

4
India

India suspended visa issuance in Canada on security grounds, says MEA; asks Ottawa to cut staff strength in missions

5
India

Canada rejects India's travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm

6
Himachal

14 students of Tanda medical college in Himachal Pradesh fined Rs 50,000 each for ragging

7
India

Indian medical graduates can now practise abroad

8
Diaspora

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's party funded by elements who are involved in drug trade: Congress MP Ravneet Bittu

9
Diaspora

NIA releases pictures of 10 wanted people in attack on Indian consulate at San Francisco

10
Diaspora

Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh says 'disheartened by cancellation of India tour, didn't intend to hurt anyone's sentiments'

Don't Miss

View All
India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Top News

India suspends visas for Canadians, asks Ottawa to cut mission staff as rift grows

India suspends visas for Canadians, asks Ottawa to cut mission staff as rift grows

Justin Trudeau rules out release of evidence after MEA says ...

Parliament passes women’s quota Bill, 215 RS members back it

Parliament passes women’s quota Bill, 215 RS members back it

NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India’s US mission

NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India’s US mission

Probe agency seeks info from public on suspects

Gangster-turned-terrorist Duneke shot in Canada

Gangster-turned-terrorist Duneke shot in Canada

Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

Aadhaar not must for electoral rolls: EC

Aadhaar not must for electoral rolls: EC

Tells SC will make changes in forms to enrol new voters


Cities

View All

Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices

Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices

Harvesting of basmati begins; nearly 40K MT reaches mandis

Two brothers land in police net for looting people with toy gun

Judge listens to jail inmates’ grievances

Over 1-kg gold worth Rs 68 lakh seized at airport

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

PGI-Sarangpur elevated road project revived after three yrs

Virtual court for disposal of traffic challans launched

PGI doctor falls prey to cyber con, loses Rs 2.2L

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope

Student bodies spar on DUSU poll eve

Student bodies spar on DUSU poll eve

Wanted criminal arrested in Delhi

Trader’s murder: After SP’s assurance, kin agree for autopsy

Trader’s murder: After SP’s assurance, kin agree for autopsy

Suicide by Brothers: Court rejects anticipatory bail pleas of SHO, two fellow cops

Farmers to hold rail roko protest on September 28

Nine smugglers held with drugs

Man arrested with 1 kg of heroin, Rs 70K drug money

From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

VB arrests ‘scribe’ for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe from doc

Khanna police raid houses of Goldy Brar’s accomplices

‘Escalating Tension’ between India and Canada: Parents of students studying in Canada a worried lot

Two-wheeler riders top list, 90K challaned in 8 months

Punjabi varsity students protest theft in hostels

Punjabi varsity students protest theft in hostels

Patiala Admn ropes in schoolkids to fight stubble burning

Ensure patwaris don’t hire proxies, Fatehgarh Sahib DC directs SDMs

Seminar held on plastic ban

Doc feted in London