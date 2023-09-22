Amritsar: Education meet on road safety

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Khalsa College of Pharmacy and Khalsa College of Pharmacy and Technology conducted traffic awareness programme. The students of the college made the public aware regarding importance of traffic rules and road safety. Director –cum-Principal RK Dhawan appreciated the efforts taken by students and faculty for starting successful conduct of awareness drive.

Awareness programme on drug abuse

NSS department of DAV College in collaboration with the Punjab Police organised an awareness programme on drug abuse. The programme was outlined as per the directives of Punjab Government. SHO Kotwali Jaspal Singh was the chief guest of the programme. Principal Amardeep Gupta asked the youth of the college to unite and fight against drug addiction. “India is moving forward in the direction of becoming one of the superpowers of the world. But, there are some limitations which are preventing us from achieving our true potential. Drug addiction is one such limitation,” he said. Principal Gupta appreciated the efforts of the government and shared with students that Punjab is a state which is badly affected with the menace of drugs. The chief guest, SHO Jaspal Singh, in his address shared with students the difficulties and the actions taken by the police to fight this rising danger. Youth, which is the biggest target and victim of this menace, can also become a big help in curbing it. Students were also addressed by other present dignitaries. Dr Neeraj Gupta from the department of zoology made students aware about the uses and abuses of drugs.

Entrepreneurship Awareness camp

Global Group of Institutes in collaboration with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, organized an entrepreneurship awareness programme self-employment opportunities at its campus today. The programme was addressed by Kundan Lal, Assistant Director, MSME, DFO, Ludhiana, Mandeep Kaur Tangra, MD, Simbha Quartz Private Limited, Rohit Mohindru, functional manager, District Industries Centre, Amritsar, Krishan Kumar, Assistant Director, MSME, DFO, Ludhiana, and Umesh Jaitley, financial literacy counsellor, Punjab National Bank. Kundan Lal from the Ministry of MSME during his address on self-employment opportunities motivated the students to chart their own enterprises. He dwelt in detail about the basic schemes of the Central government which can be availed by students after their courses. He informed the students about the availability of funds, project reports, project profiles, rate of profit and as how to offset losses. He also informed the audience that the ministry organises regular skill and management development programmes. The MSME nurture the ideas and the selected innovative ideas are provided Rs 15 lakh through host institute to make that idea functional and also provide seed capital of Rs 1 crore to the incubatee to establish an enterprise.

GNDU Youth Fest from Oct 1

Inter-college cultural competitions, the youth festivals of Guru Nanak Dev University will be held from October 1. Professor Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, dean, students’ welfare, said that a large number of student-artists from various colleges affiliated to the university will participate in the festivals. The festivals will be organised in various venues of the university including Dasmesh Auditorium, Guru Nanak Bhavan Auditorium, conference hall and architecture department. Dr Amandeep Singh, in charge, youth welfare department, while giving details about the festivals, said the first festival of B Zone (Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Tarn Taran) will be organised from October 1 to 3 and the youth festival of government/ constituent college/associate institutes’ will be held from October 5 to 8. He said that education colleges youth festival is scheduled from October 9 to 11 and D Zone of Kapurthala and SBS Nagar district colleges youth festival will be held from October 13 to 16. In C Zone, youth fest will be organised from October 18 to 21 in which GNDU affiliated colleges of Jalandhar district are participating. ‘A’ zone Amritsar district colleges youth festival is to be organised from October 25 to 28. The inter-zonal final youth festival will be held from November 3 to 6.