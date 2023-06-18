Amritsar: Eight DAV students get internship

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Institution Innovation Council of DAV is continuously setting a benchmark in providing internship opportunities to the students. These internships help in honing skills of the students, which further assist them in future employment. This information was shared by Principal Amardeep Gupta. He informed that there was a large section of students from Kashmir in the college, who take admission in the college under PMSSS every year. The college had applied for internships for these students, in which eight students have been selected in prestigious institutions. Sukhwinder Singh of BSc IT and Harshjot Singh of BCA have been selected by NIT Karnataka, Shabnam Rajput of BSc computer science and Rahul Kumar of BSc non-medical will be joining NIT Jalandhar, Jasvinas Kaur, Ridhima Wazir, Ritika Sharma of BSc biotechnology and Sayka Tariq of BSc medical have been selected in IISER Kolkata.

Gaurav Tejpal is principal of AGC

Amritsar Group of College appointed Dr Gaurav Tejpal as its new Principal. Tejpal brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in the field of mechanical engineering, along with a strong academic background. As per the sources, Tejpal completed his bachelor of technology, masters of technology and PhD from Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar. Tejpal has 12 publications in international journals of repute. He has attended 33 national and international conferences. He has also represented Amritsar Group of Colleges at Nederlands, USA, Germany, Canada, Dubai, Nepal and Bangkok. Currently he is working as dean-campus connect & international education. “I am committed to fostering an environment that promotes innovation, research, and holistic development. Together, we will empower our students to become global leaders and make a positive impact on society,” said Tejpal today.

Summer camp held at Spring Blossoms

A 15-day summer camp at Spring Blossoms was held for tiny tots to learn several new things, and also help them explore exciting ways of imbibing knowledge. Organised in a comfortable and congenial environment, the camp entailed activities such as group discussions, brainstorming sessions, yoga, dance, aerobics, dramatics, art & craft, cookery, news based on facts and current affairs along with age apt science experiments, all interspersed with fun-filled activities like water play, movies and rain dance. The tiny tots were also taught how to churn out delectable delicacies during the cookery classes namely, ‘Motichoor Parfait, Tropical Sunshine, Fruit Yoghurt Pots, Spinach Cheese Crackers, Rose Lychee Spritzer, etc. The fortnight of fun-filled learning also witnessed other interesting activities like yoga, meditation, dance and craft. Students learnt to enhance their voice modulation and histrionic skills, in the ‘Storytelling and Puppetry’ class.