Amritsar: Empty rhetoric by political parties disappoints Dalits

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, February 12

There is political discourse in Punjab politics about the Dalit CM face and pride of the community, but the ground situation is different. Their main demand is to get benefit of welfare schemes.

While visiting the poll meeting of different candidates in Dalit localities, it has been observed that poor Dalits are not concerned with the issues such as “Dalit CM”, caste discrimination and Dalit pride.

In a village near Mehta Chowk, around 20 women raise their hands to talk with the sitting MLA and Congress candidate in a poll meeting. They complained that despite repeated attempts they didn’t get a ration card till date. In the absence of a ration card, they are unable to get the subsidised wheat grain. Some women alleged that they have smart ration cards but due to non-functional biometric machines they are unable to get benefits.

Mahinder Kaur, a woman, said, “It is true that the MLA distributed the ration during the lockdown and we are thankful to him as the time was really hard. During the last five years, the Congress party had provided ration cards to 50 families, which were deprived of ration card due in the SAD-BJP regime.”

Sewa Singh, a Dalit activist, alleged that upper caste landlords were getting benefits of welfare schemes due to political influence but needy people were deprived of these facilities. The political leaders manage to remove the data of welfare scheme whose support their rival political party to teach them a lesson”.

When candidates visit localities of economically weaker sections, the dwellers demand repair of the leakage of roof and treatment of disability or any chronic disease. The construction of cemented slabs on the roof is a major dream for many. They get assurance of support before every election.

“A number of poor families die due to collapse of roofs every year. It is said that our system fails to provide a safe roof to thousands of families, failed to assure food grain for everyone. They don’t ask for education because their basic issues of livelihood are unaddressed,” said Harbhajan Singh, candidate of AAP from Jandiala.