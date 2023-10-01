Amritsar: Events related to 150 yrs of Singh Sabha Lehar begin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 30

To mark the 150th centenary of Singh Sabha Lehar, two-day Gurmat programmes commenced at the Golden Temple here on Saturday.

Students of Shaheed Sikh Missionary College performed gurbani kirtan and students from different schools narrated the glorious saga of Sikh history through gurbani kirtan, speeches and poetry. A photo and painting exhibition on the matter was also held.

In the concluding event to be held here tomorrow (on October 1), jathedars of takhts, high priests of Sachkhand Harmandar Sahib, Sikh organizations, sects, Nihang Singh organisations and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami will participate.

Akal Purakh Ki Fauj (APKF) and Panthic Talmel Sangathan held a separate programme ‘Sikh Naujwan Vichar Sammelan’ to celebrate the occasion at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School here today.

