Amritsar: Events related to 150 yrs of Singh Sabha Lehar begin

Amritsar, September 30
To mark the 150th centenary of Singh Sabha Lehar, two-day Gurmat programmes commenced at the Golden Temple here on Saturday.
Students of Shaheed Sikh Missionary College performed gurbani kirtan and students from different schools narrated the glorious saga of Sikh history through gurbani kirtan, speeches and poetry. A photo and painting exhibition on the matter was also held.
In the concluding event to be held here tomorrow (on October 1), jathedars of takhts, high priests of Sachkhand Harmandar Sahib, Sikh organizations, sects, Nihang Singh organisations and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami will participate.
Akal Purakh Ki Fauj (APKF) and Panthic Talmel Sangathan held a separate programme ‘Sikh Naujwan Vichar Sammelan’ to celebrate the occasion at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School here today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar
EAM advocates contacts between two governments to resolve is...
Envoy prevented from entering Glasgow gurdwara
High Commission reports matter to police
RBI extends deadline for exchange of Rs 2K notes till October 7
96% of notes back with banks
After Kukis, even Meiteis turn against Manipur CM
NIA nabs second accused in border conspiracy case