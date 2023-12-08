Amritsar: FAP award for SRA

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Shri Ram Ashram (SRA) Public School, Amritsar, received the FAP National Award ‘Award of Excellence’ and its principal Vinodita Sankhyan got the FAP National Award of ‘Best Principal’ for excellent academic achievements by the Federation of Private Schools & Association (FAP). Dr Kiran Bedi awarded the honours at an event held in Chandigarh University. Every year the award is bagged by the schools excelling on various parameters in the fields of academics, sports, infrastructure, facilities, etc. School president Balbir Bajaj congratulated the principal and said that the corridors of the school echo with pride as the institution, along with its dynamic principal, is honoured with the national award for contributing to the academic sector of the society and strengthening the foundation of the nation. Principal Sankhyan said that these awards for Excellence in Education serve as a beacon for the school inspiring it to further elevate its standards and contribute meaningfully to the education landscape.

Flower Fest concludes at GNDU

Bhai Vir Singh flower, plant show and rangoli, an annual celebrating nature’s beauty and fostering environmental awareness among the youth, concluded at Guru Nanak Dev University. The festival was organised in honour of the 151st birth centenary of Bhai Vir Singh, a revered figure known as the father of modern Punjabi literature and a distinguished environmentalist. Khalsa College for Women, Amritsar, emerged victorious, securing the first position in seven categories for both flowers and plants, while Puneet Kumar of Amritsar clinched the second spot in seven and two categories. The third position was claimed by Khalsa College of Education, Amritsar, excelling in two and eight categories. Prof Bikramjit Singh Bajwa, dean acadmic affairs, was the chief of valedictory function and distributed prizes and certificates among the winner participants.

Flag Day celebrated

NCC students of School of Eminence, Chheharta, celebrated Flag Day. A poster- making and speech competition was conducted among NCC students. Students who participated in the competition were awarded. Principal Manmeet Kaur said that the students of our school celebrate the Flag Day every year with great enthusiasm. Flag Day evokes a sense of reverence for the brave soldiers, who have sacrificed for the country. “It is the essential or primary duty of all our countrymen to provide all possible help to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives for the sake of the country. A military soldier doing duty on the border of the country thinks that the whole country is a family and if he becomes a martyr for the sake of the country, then all the countrymen will take care of his family,” she said. The Flag Day of the country was started by the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, in 1949.

Job training programme concludes

A 21-day employment training programme concluded at the Farmers Training Centre of Khalsa College here on Thursday. Principal Mehal Singh encouraged as many as 30 students of Government School Jabbowal and Government School Kiampur and distributed certificates. Addressing the students on the last day of this 21-day training programme, Dr Mehal Singh underlined the importance of the knowledge and skills acquired during the training period. He said that in collaboration with Agricultural Information Officer Jaswinder Singh Bhatia, comprehensive information about mushroom cultivation was provided to students in the training. During this training, students were also provided information about vermicomposting. Students were also given a tour of the mushroom farm and vermicomposting units of the college, so that they could understand the processes themselves. Bhatia emphasised on the important role of vermicompost and mushroom culture in sustainable agricultural practices.

