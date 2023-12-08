 Amritsar: FAP award for SRA : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Campus notes

Amritsar: FAP award for SRA

Amritsar: FAP award for SRA

Vinodita Sankhyan of Shri Ram Ashram Public School receive the FAP National Award of ‘Best Principal’.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Shri Ram Ashram (SRA) Public School, Amritsar, received the FAP National Award ‘Award of Excellence’ and its principal Vinodita Sankhyan got the FAP National Award of ‘Best Principal’ for excellent academic achievements by the Federation of Private Schools & Association (FAP). Dr Kiran Bedi awarded the honours at an event held in Chandigarh University. Every year the award is bagged by the schools excelling on various parameters in the fields of academics, sports, infrastructure, facilities, etc. School president Balbir Bajaj congratulated the principal and said that the corridors of the school echo with pride as the institution, along with its dynamic principal, is honoured with the national award for contributing to the academic sector of the society and strengthening the foundation of the nation. Principal Sankhyan said that these awards for Excellence in Education serve as a beacon for the school inspiring it to further elevate its standards and contribute meaningfully to the education landscape.

Flower Fest concludes at GNDU

Bhai Vir Singh flower, plant show and rangoli, an annual celebrating nature’s beauty and fostering environmental awareness among the youth, concluded at Guru Nanak Dev University. The festival was organised in honour of the 151st birth centenary of Bhai Vir Singh, a revered figure known as the father of modern Punjabi literature and a distinguished environmentalist. Khalsa College for Women, Amritsar, emerged victorious, securing the first position in seven categories for both flowers and plants, while Puneet Kumar of Amritsar clinched the second spot in seven and two categories. The third position was claimed by Khalsa College of Education, Amritsar, excelling in two and eight categories. Prof Bikramjit Singh Bajwa, dean acadmic affairs, was the chief of valedictory function and distributed prizes and certificates among the winner participants.

Flag Day celebrated

NCC students of School of Eminence, Chheharta, celebrated Flag Day. A poster- making and speech competition was conducted among NCC students. Students who participated in the competition were awarded. Principal Manmeet Kaur said that the students of our school celebrate the Flag Day every year with great enthusiasm. Flag Day evokes a sense of reverence for the brave soldiers, who have sacrificed for the country. “It is the essential or primary duty of all our countrymen to provide all possible help to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives for the sake of the country. A military soldier doing duty on the border of the country thinks that the whole country is a family and if he becomes a martyr for the sake of the country, then all the countrymen will take care of his family,” she said. The Flag Day of the country was started by the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, in 1949.

Job training programme concludes

A 21-day employment training programme concluded at the Farmers Training Centre of Khalsa College here on Thursday. Principal Mehal Singh encouraged as many as 30 students of Government School Jabbowal and Government School Kiampur and distributed certificates. Addressing the students on the last day of this 21-day training programme, Dr Mehal Singh underlined the importance of the knowledge and skills acquired during the training period. He said that in collaboration with Agricultural Information Officer Jaswinder Singh Bhatia, comprehensive information about mushroom cultivation was provided to students in the training. During this training, students were also provided information about vermicomposting. Students were also given a tour of the mushroom farm and vermicomposting units of the college, so that they could understand the processes themselves. Bhatia emphasised on the important role of vermicompost and mushroom culture in sustainable agricultural practices.

#Private Schools


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

2
Chandigarh

Mohali man bursts crackers from moving Mustang to 'impress wife'; asks auto-rickshaw driver behind to film video

3
India

India seeks US help for extradition of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

4
India

Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide

5
Trending

Toronto woman offers half of her bed for rent at Rs 54,000 per month; read more to know why

6
Trending

'Ranbir se nazar nahi hat rahi uski': Video of Ranbir Kapoor and Tripti Dimri 'Bhabhi 2' goes viral

7
Diaspora

Indian-American allegedly steals $22 million from US football team to fund lavish lifestyle

8
Health

Government issues alert against adverse reactions of painkiller Meftal

9
Diaspora

FBI Director Christopher Wray to visit India next week amid Gurpatwant Pannun 'murder plot' row

10
India

Pranab Mukherjee saw Rahul Gandhi's ordinance-tearing act as last nail in Congress's coffin, says book by his daughter

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points
World

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night
J & K

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season's coldest night

Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore’s highest arts accolade
Diaspora

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore's highest arts accolade

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 a cinch as hottest year
World

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 set to be hottest year

Top News

Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today

Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today

Tabling of the report is expected to be followed by Moitra's...

K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall, hospitalised: Report

K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home

KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...

Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer

Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer

He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping wel...

Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour

Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour

71-year-old Shreesh Tiwari made sexual overtures to the vict...

'Mother sold me for Rs 4 lakh into marriage with Haryana man', alleges UP woman

'Mother sold me for Rs 4 lakh into marriage with Haryana man', alleges UP woman

The woman from Mahesra alleges that the man she was ‘married...


Cities

View All

Dense fog engulfs parts of Amritsar district, affects visibility

Dense fog engulfs parts of Amritsar district, affects visibility

Woman who was run over by vehicle succumbs, 3 booked

Encouraging entrepreneurship essential for women empowerment: Jimmy Shergill

3 SHOs among 13 cops transferred

High Court vacates interim bail of AIT ex-law officer Gautam Majithia

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Row over EWS admissions: High Court halts Chandigarh order on refusal of recognition to St Kabir School

Row over EWS admissions: Chandigarh's minority schools under lens for flouting norms

Safety concern: PGIMER plans to install 1,700 advanced fire extinguishers

PGI: Now, skin bank to burns patients’ aid

New firm to take over Gurugram Metro expansion: Chief Secy

New firm to take over Gurugram Metro expansion: Chief Secy

L-G recalls files related to courts, justice delivery from Delhi Govt

Chief Secy’s actions must not paralyse govt functioning: SC

3-year-old falls to death from third floor in Noida

Kovind stresses need for constitutional awareness

Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Jalandhar: Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Two brothers among three killed in road accident near Panam village

No end to stray dog menace in Phagwara

Staff crunch hits Armed Forces Flag Day events across Punjab

Smuggler held with 2 kg of heroin

City tops state in crime by juveniles, reveals NCRB

City tops state in crime by juveniles, reveals NCRB

2 jailed for smuggling poppy husk in trucks, told to pay fine

Vigilance Bureau nabs civic body nambardar for demanding bribe

Chrysanthemum Show ends on a rosy note

Commuters’ safety goes for a toss as potholes dot city roads

Patiala Admn mulls WhatsApp chatbot to gather info on dog-bite cases

Patiala Admn mulls WhatsApp chatbot to gather info on dog-bite cases

Norah Richards Theatre Festival features ‘Park’

NCC cadets celebrate Armed Forces Flag Day

National Lok Adalat tomorrow

Patiala MP raises issue of cancelled train