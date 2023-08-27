 Amritsar: Farewell to retiring teachers : The Tribune India

Amritsar: Farewell to retiring teachers

Teachers during a farewell party at Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School on Saturday in Amritsar.



Amritsar: The primary section of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, GT Road, organised a farewell ceremony in honour of two teachers, Victoria Vohra and Sunita Bagga, who retired from their service recently. CKD honorary joint secretary and school member in-charge (SGHPS, GT Road) Sukhjinder Singh Prince, CKD member Gurpreet Singh Sethi and Principal Mandeep Singh honoured the retiring teachers by presenting a bouquet and a plaque to each of them and wished them all the best in the years ahead. With a mix of nostalgia and gratitude, Victoria Vohra and Sunita Bagga recounted fond memories, shared wisdom acquired over the years, and were excited about the new chapter of life that awaited them. As the event drew to a close, the Principal delivered a final address reiterating the immense value of the retiring teachers and emphasizing that their legacy would continue to shape the school's future. The programme ended with a cheerful mingling of attendees, allowing teachers, colleagues and families to share anecdotes and well wishes.

Seminar on Act Local to Go Global

A two-day national seminar on Act Local to Go Global: A step towards sustainable future, was inaugurated at Guru Nanak Dev University on Saturday. The seminar was jointly organised by Guru Ram Das School of Planning of Guru Nanak Dev University in collaboration with ICSSR, Chandigarh, and KSS-ISPER, Panchkula. The introduction to the theme was given by Dr Ritu Raj Kaur, coordinator of the seminar. Dr Ashwani Luthra, Head of Department, welcomed the dignitaries from various cities of Punjab, Haryana and other states. The words of wisdom were spoken by Jaswant Singh, Secretary, General, KSS-ISPER, Panchkula (Haryana). He discussed the rich history and the recent flood situation in Punjab. He discussed the importance of regional plans and its formation. Prof SS Behl, Dean (Academic Affairs), said action needed to be taken at the local level. Vision at regional levels needed to be prepared and action at the local level done. The chief guest of the seminar was Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, who discussed the importance of green areas in our life. In order to improve the air quality at the GNDU campus, about 40,000 plants were planted on the campus in the last six years of his term. The cycle initiative was also undertaken by him followed by running of e-vehicles in the campus for students which has restricted the use of private vehicles in the campus. He discussed the 500 acres of GNDU campus, which would be turned into a green campus through various initiatives - zero waste, zero discharge, using solar panels. A vote of thanks was given by Dr Gursharan Kaur, coordinator of the seminar. The seminar was attended by prestigious speakers from various parts of the globe and one of them was Dr BS Sekhon from Australia. Among the various eminent speakers who presented their viewpoints were Prof MS Jaglan (retd), Kurukshetra University, Harpreet Singh Arora, Fellow, The Nudge, Department of Local Govt, Govt of Punjab, Mitashi Singh, Programme Director, CSE, New Delhi, Prof Rajeshwari, Department of Geography, Kurukshetra University, MS Aujla, vice-president, KSS-ISPER.

Book on NeP-2020 released

Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) honourary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina released a comprehensive book on New Education Policy (NEP)-2020 - Philosophical and Social Perspective - at Khalsa College of Education. The book is a compilation of research papers and articles by renowned educationists from all over the country, highlighting the inherent values and perspectives of NEP-2020. Chhina while congratulating Principal KCE Dr Harpreet Kaur, head of the editors' team and other writers, said the fundamentals of NEP and related rules were written in a simple but impressive manner, which is highly commendable. Expressing hope, he said the book would guide the readers to understand the nuances of the education system in the country. The NEP-2020 unveiled by the Government of India was aimed at raising the standard of education in the country. Dr Harpreet Kaur said the book contained over 33 papers and thought-provoking articles. Other editors, including Dr Nirmaljit Kaur, Dr Gurjit Kaur and Dr Satinder Dhillon, who were present, said the book had papers from personalities associated with different colleges and higher educational institutions across the country.

