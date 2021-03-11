Amritsar: Farmers told to avail subsidies

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Shailinder Kaur, Director, Horticulture Department, said the Horticulture Department will provide subsidies to farmers under various schemes. Assistant Director, Horticulture, Gurinder Singh Dhanjal said the department has been working with Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and providing various subsidies to farmers. He said a subsidy of Rs 19,000 per hectare was being given for planting new orchards and Rs 20,000 per hectare for reviving old ones; Rs 8 lakh for mushroom production unit, and Rs 16,000 per hectare for cultivation of flowers. For a polyhouse, a farmer can get 50 per cent subsidy for protected farming. The department is providing Rs 1,600 per box, including eight frames per bee, to increase pollination.