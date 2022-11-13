Amritsar: Father-son duo held with 4-kg heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 12

The city police nabbed a father-son duo with 4-kg heroin and Rs 5.4-lakh drug money here on Saturday.

The duo has been identified as Sukhchain Singh (22) and his father Balwinder Singh (58), residents of Rauke Hithar village of Mamdot in Ferozepur district.

Commissioner of Police Arun Pal Singh said with the efforts of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detective) Jagjit Singh Walia, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP City-1) Mehtab Singh, ADCP City-3 Abhimannyu Rana, ACP South Maninder Singh, ACP (Detective) Gurinderpal Singh Nagra, CIA staff in-charge Binderjit Singh, along with a police team, arrested drug smugglers in a joint operation.

The police had a tip-off about the movement of Sukhchain and Balwinder. The police laid a special naka and nabbed the accused with heroin, drug money, a car and a mobile phone.

The police claimed that the accused have been selling heroin in different areas of Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts for long. The police are investigating their local links.

“The arrested accused will be produced before a court to get their police remand. During investigation, their backward and forward links will be ascertained,” said Police Commissioner Arun Pal.

