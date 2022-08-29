First Parkash Utsav of Guru Granth Sahib celebrated in Amritsar

Amritsar, August 28
The 418th anniversary of the first Parkash Utsav of Guru Granth Sahib was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in the holy city on Sunday. Several organisations held programmes to mark the occasion.
All Sikh shrines were beautifully decorated and religious diwans were held to commemorate the occasion. It was also the end of a string of Gurmat programmes started by the Nam Simran Satsang Society on July 3, by taking part in the nagar kirtan taken out by the SGPC from the Ramsar gurdwara to the Golden Temple.
Last night, the society organised a special kirtan darbar at Gurdwara Ramsar. After the recitation of rehras, Panth famous Ragi jathas — Bhai Tajinder Singh, Bhai Jagdeep Singh, Kathavachak Giani Sahib Singh and Bhai Davind Singh — performed the Gurbani kirtan.
Giani Jagtar Singh, head granthi, Golden Temple, said on this day 418 years ago, the saroop of Guru Granth Sahib was taken to Harmandir Sahib from Gurdwara Ramsar. He said Guru Arjan Dev had performed the sewa of Chaur Sahib and then 98-year-old Baba Budha had carried the saroop on his head. After the Parkash of Guru Granth Sahib, Baba Budha ji had read the first hukamnama, which was Santa Ke Karaj Aap Khaloya Har Kam Karavan Aya Ram.
Students of Khalsa College Public School, Heir village, performed the Gurbani kirtan at a gurdwara in Khalsa College. Organised by the Khalsa College Governing Council, staff from different educational institutions being run by the council took part in it. — TNS
