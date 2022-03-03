Amritsar: First rehearsal of counting staff today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 2

The District Electoral Office has announced that the first rehearsal of the counting staff would be held on March 3 at 10 am and the second on March 9. The counting of votes for forming the next government will take place on March 10.

DPS Kharbanda, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, reviewed the security arrangements of the strong rooms of all 11 Assembly constituencies in the district, including Baba Bakala and Ajnala. While inspecting the strong rooms, he expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements.

He said as per the instructions of the Election Commission, a 24-hour three-tier security structure has been put in place with the deployment of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), Armed Police and Punjab Police personnel.

The security forces are keeping a close watch on strong rooms 24 hours a day. CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor each of the strong rooms, which are viewed through LEDs outside the strong rooms.

Kharbanda also visited the facilitation centre-cum-control room set up for representatives of the candidates to watch the live feed of CCTV cameras. He interacted with delegates who were watching the security arrangements of the strong rooms and expressed satisfaction over security arrangements made by the district administration.

In a separate development, Gurpreet Singh Khaira, District Electoral Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, held a detailed meeting with all Returning Officers and reviewed the preparations made so far on Wednesday. He said the voting machines have been kept in strong rooms under strict security arrangements. Under the direction of Election Commission, police personnel and CAPF personnel are deployed 24x7.

There is a logbook (duty roster) for the police personnel deployed on duty. CCTV cameras have been installed in strong rooms for security and monitoring of voting machines.

He said outside the facilitation centre-cum-control room, a board displaying mobile numbers has also been put up with the details of a group of officials and staff to assist the representatives of the candidates, so that they could contact the staff concerned immediately in case of need.

Elaborating the unfolding of rehearsals, each employee should be explained in detail about their responsibilities and work order so that no one has any misconception.

For the smooth conduct of the counting of votes, the representatives of each party will be seated on this occasion. Arrangements have been made to send the results to the poll commission at regular intervals after each round and officials have been directed to make a duty pass of all officers and employees engaged in the process.

All set

Each employee should be explained in detail about his/her responsibility and work order so that no one has any misconception

For the smooth conduct of the counting of votes, representatives of each party will be seated on this occasion

Arrangements are made to send the results to the Election Commission regularly according to each round and also officials have been directed to make duty pass of all officers and employees engaged in the duty