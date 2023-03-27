Amritsar: Follow traffic norms or face music

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 26

From tomorrow onwards, the police would take stern action against those violating traffic rules, besides initiating legal action against encroachers. Encroachments lead to congestion on roads, causing traffic snarls.

Yesterday, the traffic police, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amandeep Kaur and Assistant Commissioners of Police of three zones Kanwarpal Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Jasvir Singh, removed encroachments near the bus stand, railway station and Lohgarh area. They warned the shopkeepers against encroaching upon public land.

Amandeep Kaur said from Monday onwards, the police would issue challans and take legal action against those found violating traffic rules and regulations.

“With strengthened traffic police, the presence of traffic cops has increased on roads. We appeal to people to abide by the rules in letter and in spirit to avoid any penalties. Two-wheeler riders should wear helmets and do not jump the red lights as it would invite hefty fines as per the Motor Vehicle Act,” she said.

As many as 70 PCR two-wheelers and cops with challan books have been deputed in different parts of the city. As many as 60 PCR two-wheelers would work in day shift, while 10 others would be deputed at night. Similarly, 28 cars were also attached with the traffic wing in order to regulate traffic in the holy city having maximum footfall of tourists in the country.

The school and college authorities were urged to ensure that their vehicles pick up and drop off students in the school/college complex and not on roads. Parents should also not allow their minor and teenaged children to go to school in cars, scooters or bikes. School managements and parents should ensure abiding by the regulations under the Safe School Vahan Policy in letter and in spirit.

