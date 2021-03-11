Campus notes

Amritsar: Foundation day celebrated

Amritsar Group of Colleges celebrates its foundation day.

Amritsar: Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC) celebrated its 21st Foundation Day. Principal Dr Vijay Kumar Banga who at the very off set threw spotlight on the background, year by year journey of achievements and expansion and the future plans of AGC. Dr Banga very specifically acquainted the elite audience with present scenario of the education system, its challenges and new requirements for the teaching fraternity to adopt teaching as a career. The day was celebrated through various cultural events viz-a-viz western group dance and Punjabi group dance by female faculty, Bhangra, singing performances, fashion show, enactment of Nilaam Ghar ( an auction event) for distributing lucrative prizes to the quiz winners and mesmerising magical singing performance by noted Punjabi singer Bir Singh, who happens to be the college alumnus. 60 teaching and non-teaching members of the staff were honoured for their work ethics even during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

Seminar on Developments in Pb, J&K

The department of political science of DAV College organised a national seminar on the subject, “Recent Developments in Punjab and Kashmir: Implications for Indian Foreign Policy since 2014.” This seminar was conducted in collaboration with ICSSR. The inaugural session was addressed by Prof Baljit Singh, Head, department of political science, Jammu University. He said relations between Pakistan and India have always been challenging but in the contemporary times, the inter-state relations have plunged into deep mutual mistrust and driving them back to normalisation is a difficult task. Highlighting major moments in a chronological manner, such as meeting at Ufa on the sidelines of SCO Summit in July 2015, the Climate Change meeting and Hearts of Asia Conference in December 2105, Prof Baljit explained how gradually the two states agreed to resume the Comprehensive Bilateral Dialogue. Unfortunately, situation turned bad-to-worse when Pathankot incident took place in January 2016 just weeks before January 15th Indian Foreign Minister’s visit to Pakistan. The tide of events kept on turning towards deteriorated relations in the wake of arrest of Kulbhushan Yadev, Burhan Wani’s extra- judicial killing, ‘Surgical Strikes’ and Uri attack, creating major problems and the resumption of peace dialogue became a challenge. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar opined that the present seminar is aimed at bringing together scholars and researchers of political science to dispassionately discuss and analyse the developments in J&K and Punjab.

Best Teacher Award

Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has decided to confer the SOF Best Teacher award-2021-22 in Punjab and Chandigarh zone under the category ‘IGKO’ to Vimmi Sethi, a senior teacher and pre college facilitator at the school. In addition to this, ‘SOF’ Best Teacher -Punjab and Chandigarh Zone was bestowed upon Kulwinder Kaur Bawa, a senior teacher and high-school facilitator in Spring dale Senior School. Mahabir Singh, Founder and Executive Director, SOF, shared through a communique that the award is being given is well deserved in the face of academic challenges posed by pandemic in recent years but the consistent hard work of the staff is worth appreciating. Congratulating the teachers, Dr Kirat Sandhu Cheema, Director, Spring Dale Educational Society, and Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said the school was proud of their hard working staff and it’s owing to their relentless efforts that the School is continuously being led towards the excellence in not only the curricular programme but also the Olympiads and other competitive exams, despite it being a tough and challenging year given to the pandemic conditions.

‘Waqt-e-Rukhsat’ ceremony held

A farewell ceremony ‘Waqt-e-Rukhsat’ was organised at Khalsa College for Women. Junior students bade a warm farewell to the graduating and post graduating students at the function. The students had a lot of fun by dancing, singing, playing games and modeling. Apart from the students, teachers’ games were also organized. In ramp walk, 10 students were awarded with different titles. Semester VI student Parul was given the title of Miss K (Miss Khalsa College). At the end of the ceremony, the sixth semester students gave a message to the fourth semester students to keep this torch of light alive forever.

Inter-house quiz competitions held

An inter-house quiz competitions (GK and science) were organised at St Soldier Elite Convent School, Chawinda Devi. Five houses participated in these contests. Students of Class III-VI participated in the GK Quiz. The aim of this quiz was to test the learner’s knowledge about various aspects. The winner of GK Quiz was the Daisy house followed by Pansy and Lily respectively. In science quiz, students of Class 7th -10th participated with great enthusiasm. There were three rounds- general, timer round and buzzer round. Rose House won the science quiz while Pansy and Daisy were the first and second runner up respectively. Principal Amandeep Kaur encouraged the students to study diligently and take a keen interest in all spheres of life. She also appreciated the initiative taken by the students and teachers. Winners of these competitions were honoured with medals and certificates. TNS

Students of St Soldier Elite Convent School, Chawinda Devi.

Monsoon expected to reach Kerala in 2-3 days, says IMD

Monsoon expected to reach Kerala in 2-3 days, says IMD

Enhance Afghan capability to counter terrorist groups: National Security Adviser

Enhance Afghan capability to counter terrorist groups: NSA Ajit Doval

On road to recovery despite headwinds: RBI

On road to recovery despite headwinds: RBI

Reserves robust, will withstand global spillovers

22 mass shootings, 374 dead: Here's where the guns came from

22 mass shootings, 374 dead: Here's where the guns came from

Seniority in postings went for toss during Singla’s 2-mth stint

Seniority in postings went for toss in Punjab during Vijay Singla's 2 month stint as Health Minister

Entry-level officer made Civil Surgeon

DSR: Farm union opposes online registration norm to get ~1,500

DSR: Farm union opposes online registration norm to get Rs 1,500

Five months on, Beas cops fail to trace 12-yr-old

Digging case: Amritsar MC starts demolishing hotel's dilapidated portion

In midnight inspection, Transport Minister challans 18 vehicles in Amritsar

Honest GRP personnel return valuables to elderly NRI in Amritsar

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Bathinda: RTA Secretary suspended

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

ASI among three held for extortion; escapes

ASI among three held for extortion; escapes

Demolition drive on Chandigarh's periphery: Realtor 'stings' forest officials

MC House nod for upkeep of parks by private players

Thar driver in police net

Stones thrown on Shatabdi

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of Kapurthala

'Jal da rakha, kal da rakha' mission to give push to DSR

Kapurthala museum artefacts to be shifted to Amritsar

Woman gives birth on bus near Phagwara

Ahead of monsoon, villagers want Sutlej banks to be fortified; seek bolstering Phillaur-Darewal stretch

Woman, two kids killed as container topples over car

Woman, two kids killed as container topples over car

Ludhiana couple's killers had consumed 'chitta' to garner courage, say police

Shopkeeper, snatcher held with 39 cell phones

PLA team reaches civic body offices to attach Commissioner's car, furniture

SE gets show-cause notice for not submitting report

Farmers block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

MC cracks whip on illegal constructions

DLSA holds medical camp at Central Jail

Varsity sells books at half price, pvt players cash in on it

Amritsar beat Mohali in HR Saggi cricket