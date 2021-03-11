Amritsar: Foundation day celebrated

Amritsar: Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC) celebrated its 21st Foundation Day. Principal Dr Vijay Kumar Banga who at the very off set threw spotlight on the background, year by year journey of achievements and expansion and the future plans of AGC. Dr Banga very specifically acquainted the elite audience with present scenario of the education system, its challenges and new requirements for the teaching fraternity to adopt teaching as a career. The day was celebrated through various cultural events viz-a-viz western group dance and Punjabi group dance by female faculty, Bhangra, singing performances, fashion show, enactment of Nilaam Ghar ( an auction event) for distributing lucrative prizes to the quiz winners and mesmerising magical singing performance by noted Punjabi singer Bir Singh, who happens to be the college alumnus. 60 teaching and non-teaching members of the staff were honoured for their work ethics even during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

Seminar on Developments in Pb, J&K

The department of political science of DAV College organised a national seminar on the subject, “Recent Developments in Punjab and Kashmir: Implications for Indian Foreign Policy since 2014.” This seminar was conducted in collaboration with ICSSR. The inaugural session was addressed by Prof Baljit Singh, Head, department of political science, Jammu University. He said relations between Pakistan and India have always been challenging but in the contemporary times, the inter-state relations have plunged into deep mutual mistrust and driving them back to normalisation is a difficult task. Highlighting major moments in a chronological manner, such as meeting at Ufa on the sidelines of SCO Summit in July 2015, the Climate Change meeting and Hearts of Asia Conference in December 2105, Prof Baljit explained how gradually the two states agreed to resume the Comprehensive Bilateral Dialogue. Unfortunately, situation turned bad-to-worse when Pathankot incident took place in January 2016 just weeks before January 15th Indian Foreign Minister’s visit to Pakistan. The tide of events kept on turning towards deteriorated relations in the wake of arrest of Kulbhushan Yadev, Burhan Wani’s extra- judicial killing, ‘Surgical Strikes’ and Uri attack, creating major problems and the resumption of peace dialogue became a challenge. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar opined that the present seminar is aimed at bringing together scholars and researchers of political science to dispassionately discuss and analyse the developments in J&K and Punjab.

Best Teacher Award

Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has decided to confer the SOF Best Teacher award-2021-22 in Punjab and Chandigarh zone under the category ‘IGKO’ to Vimmi Sethi, a senior teacher and pre college facilitator at the school. In addition to this, ‘SOF’ Best Teacher -Punjab and Chandigarh Zone was bestowed upon Kulwinder Kaur Bawa, a senior teacher and high-school facilitator in Spring dale Senior School. Mahabir Singh, Founder and Executive Director, SOF, shared through a communique that the award is being given is well deserved in the face of academic challenges posed by pandemic in recent years but the consistent hard work of the staff is worth appreciating. Congratulating the teachers, Dr Kirat Sandhu Cheema, Director, Spring Dale Educational Society, and Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said the school was proud of their hard working staff and it’s owing to their relentless efforts that the School is continuously being led towards the excellence in not only the curricular programme but also the Olympiads and other competitive exams, despite it being a tough and challenging year given to the pandemic conditions.

‘Waqt-e-Rukhsat’ ceremony held

A farewell ceremony ‘Waqt-e-Rukhsat’ was organised at Khalsa College for Women. Junior students bade a warm farewell to the graduating and post graduating students at the function. The students had a lot of fun by dancing, singing, playing games and modeling. Apart from the students, teachers’ games were also organized. In ramp walk, 10 students were awarded with different titles. Semester VI student Parul was given the title of Miss K (Miss Khalsa College). At the end of the ceremony, the sixth semester students gave a message to the fourth semester students to keep this torch of light alive forever.

Inter-house quiz competitions held

An inter-house quiz competitions (GK and science) were organised at St Soldier Elite Convent School, Chawinda Devi. Five houses participated in these contests. Students of Class III-VI participated in the GK Quiz. The aim of this quiz was to test the learner’s knowledge about various aspects. The winner of GK Quiz was the Daisy house followed by Pansy and Lily respectively. In science quiz, students of Class 7th -10th participated with great enthusiasm. There were three rounds- general, timer round and buzzer round. Rose House won the science quiz while Pansy and Daisy were the first and second runner up respectively. Principal Amandeep Kaur encouraged the students to study diligently and take a keen interest in all spheres of life. She also appreciated the initiative taken by the students and teachers. Winners of these competitions were honoured with medals and certificates. TNS