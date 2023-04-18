Amritsar: GADVASU team visits KCVAS

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A team led by Dr SK Sharma, Head, Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, professor Nitin Dev Singh and professor Ashwani Kumar, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) Ludhiana, visited Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS) Amritsar for inspection. Various departments and veterinary hospital were inspected by them. Principal HK Verma said the team was impressed by the infrastructure. The team visited the veterinary clinics, livestock farm complex, departments, classes, committee room, education wall and canteens. Later, the inspection team visited hostels. They interacted with heads of departments and faculty of the college.

Two-Day Training Programme at KCA

The Post-Graduate Department of Commerce and Business Administration, Khalsa College, Amritsar organised a two-day training Programme on entrepreneurship in association with Makeintern, an internship provider. The resource person for the programme was Major Vishal, founder of Mind Manager’s Academy. Makeintern, he said, was a national award-winning skill development forum to guide students for skill up gradation. Principal Mehal Singh, AK Kahlon, Poonam Sharma, Nidhi Sabharwal, Prof Tushar Batra addressed the students.

130 students get placements

As many as 130 students of Global Group of Institutes have been selected for internship-cum-placement programme. Various national and international companies have visited the campus in the past few weeks to select the students. Four students received 6.5 Lakh package. Akashdeep Singh Chandi, vice-chairman, Global Group, congratulated the students on their selection.

Students shine in contest

Tarn Taran: The students of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, have excelled in an educational competition. Manisha Sood, principal of the institute, said here on Monday that the Rashtriya Bhasha Vikas Parishad had recently conducted the Amrit Maha-Utsav State Language Examination at the national level. Thousand of students from across the country took part in the exam. Gurnaj Singh of Grade 1, Gagandeep Kaur of Grade 3, Hansika of Grade 8 and Jasmine Kaur of Grade 7 got the first position in the competition. OC/