Amritsar: Gang of snatchers led by ‘US-return’ man busted

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 13

The city police today claimed to have busted a gang of robbers headed by a man who had returned from the US. With their arrests, the police managed to crack a total of seven snatching incidents that occurred in the city as well as in rural areas here.

Those arrested were identified as Baljinder Singh who had returned from the US, Bobby, Vishal and Judge of Fatehgarh Churian in Gurdaspur. The police have recovered a dummy pistol, snatched gold ornaments and a scooter used in the crime from their possession.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (North), said that Kimti Lal, a local resident, told the police that he was returning home from a temple on the evening of May 22 when two scooter-borne miscreants intercepted them and snatched Rs 7,000 in cash, a gold chain and gold ring from him.

He said during the investigations, it was found that the scooter used in the crime belonged to Paramjit Singh of Rajasansi area. When the police caught the owner, he said that his scooter had been snatched in Kamboh police station area around 15 days back.

The police then scanned footage from the CCTV cameras which revealed that four persons who were car-borne had robbed the scooter from Paramjit Singh. The ACP said further investigations led the police to the car owner, Baljinder Singh, who had returned from the US a couple of months ago. He was a drug addict. In custody, he confessed to the crime and spilled the names of his accomplices.

The police then arrested the remaining three members of the gang. Baljinder was handed over to Kamboh police while the remaining three accused were arrested by Sadar police here. They had earlier robbed a couple on Majitha road and a man in Ranjit Avenue area. The police cracked six snatching cases in the city.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.