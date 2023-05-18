Amritsar: Gang of thieves busted, 8 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Sadar police have busted a gang of thieves who used to steal scrap from closed factories and later sold it to a scrap dealer who was also arrested by the police. Those arrested were identified as Gagandeep Singh, Surinderpal Singh, Sahil, Arjan Singh, Kishan Singh, Sahil aka Jara and Vinod Kumar, all residents of Mustafabad area on the Batala road. The scrap dealer, identified as Vijay Kumar of the same locality, was also arrested by the police following preliminary investigations. The police authorities said Joti of Indira Colony was the mastermind of the gang and he was yet to be arrested. Assistant Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Khosa said the accused used to steal goods from closed factories on the Batala road. The police have recovered an iron gate, a fridge, a bike, iron bars and a submersible motor from their possession. tns

Assault on cop: One booked

Amritsar: A day after a video of a man scuffling with a traffic cop near the Khalsa College area went viral on social media. Taking note of the incident, the Cantonment police have booked the accused, identified as Jagtar Singh, of Kaler village near Ram Tirath. He was booked for assaulting a government officials and obstructing him from discharging his duties.