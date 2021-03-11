Amritsar gets eight mohalla clinics

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 16

The district has got eight mohalla clinics as part of the state government’s initiative to open 75 Aam Aadmi Clinics in the first phase. The district health officials said these new clinics would cater to the needs of the patients with non-serious diseases.

In case of any serious disease, the patients will be referred to secondary and tertiary care health facilities. Deputy Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Jai Kishan Singh Rori said 75 different kinds of medicines would be given free of cost to the patients at these clinics. Rori said the state government was committed to provide different services to the residents at their doorstep.

#mohalla clinic