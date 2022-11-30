Amritsar gets new District Education Officers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 29

Sushil Kumar Tuli, who has previously served as the District Education Officer (Elementary), will assume the charge as the District Education Officer (Secondary) in the District Education Department on December 1.

He will replace outgoing DEO (Secondary) Jugraj Singh. Similarly, Daljinder Kaur, who was serving as the Principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Kathunangal, has joined as the DEO (Elementary) by replacing Rajesh Sharma.

Tuli has previously served as the Tarn Taran DEO (Elementary), while Daljinder Kaur has a career spanning over 32 years as an educator. She is also the recipient of the 2022 state award and is the senior most official in the District Education Department. She has served as the Deputy DEO, Amritsar, from 2010 to 2014. She had been given commendation for her contribution in bringing back students to her school in Kathunangal post-pandemic by offering them free of charge school transport.

Taking charge, Kaur said her focus would be on giving impetus to infrastructure development in elementary and primary schools in the district. “I have served in senior secondary schools until now and I am privy to the challenges that staff and students face in the process to make government schools at par with private schools,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tuli will assume the charge on December 1, after outgoing DEO (Secondary) Jugraj Singh’s term expires. Tuli also shared that the policy of the department would be disseminated at the grassroots level to raise the standard of education in schools and connect more students with government schools.