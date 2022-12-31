Amritsar girl cracks IES exam

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 30

City-based Palak Shreshta brought accolades for her family and the city by cracking the Indian Economic Services (IES) exam.

Currently, working as a lecturer of economics at Government Senior Secondary School, Chavinda Devi, she did her matriculation from Sacred Heart School and 10+2 from Sri Guru Harkrishna School, Amritsar.

She passed BSc (Economics Honors) from BBK DAV College for Women standing first in the college and second in Guru Nanak Dev University. After this, she passed MSc from Guru Nanak Dev University with merit in the economics.

Notably, her father Rakesh Pal Shrestha retired as Deputy Chief Executive Officer from Zila Parishad and her brother Palav Shrestha is posted as District Social Justice Officer at Tarn Taran.

Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan congratulated Palak on her achievement.