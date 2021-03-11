Amritsar: Girl ends life, lover booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 28

A girl (19) committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance after her boyfriend allegedly refused to marry her. The incident occurred two days ago. She later succumbed at the hospital.

Following a complaint by victim’s father, the police have booked Gursharn Singh of Lakhuwal village on the charge of abetment to suicide. He is yet to be arrested.

Victim’s father, a resident of Gaggomahal village falling under Ramdass police station, said his daughter went out of the house for some work. Later, he got a call from a private hospital that she has consumed some poisonous substance. They immediately rushed to the hospital, where she told that she was ending her life due to Gursharan, who promised to marry her and made physical relations with her. She said now, he had refused to marry her. Perturbed over this, she took the extreme step. The police have registered a case.