Amritsar girl wins gold at yoga championship

Amritsar: Inaaya Seth, a student of Invictus International School, won the gold medal in under 10 category at the 3rd Pacific Asian Yoga Sports Championship 2024 held in Bangkok recently. Inaaya was part of the Indian contingent and among students from Punjab selected to participate in this international sports event. She has previously won several medals and accolades in yoga at national level.

Students get placed in TCS

Students of BBK DAV College for Women brought laurels to the college by getting placed in TCS. In an online placement drive, five students got selected for the role of IT trainee under Ignite Programme. The selection procedure encompassed a pre-placement talk followed by written test, HR and technical interview. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia congratulated the students on their momentous achievement and also commended the persistent efforts of Manoj Puri, Dean, Placements, and his entire team.

Voter invitations made by students

Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Ghansham Thori, voter invitation cards were made by the students of many schools of the district to encourage the general public to vote in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Indu Bala, Nodal Officer, SVEEP, said the main goal of this activity is to spread election awareness in the society through children. She said students have prepared very good cards using their creative thinking. She said the Election Commission has announced to celebrate the elections in the country as a festival this time, so now it is our duty to participate more in this festival of elections.

GNDU students get placed

The Directorate of Placement and Career Enhancement, Guru Nanak Dev University, organised a campus placement drive by Amandeep Group of Hospitals as it selected seven students of Masters in Hospital Administration (MHA) for various locations at Amritsar, Pathankot, Ferozepur & Srinagar from MYAS-GNDU Department of Sports Sciences & Medicine. The hospital officials conducted two rounds of interviews during the selection process after which the students were selected. Dr Amrinder Singh, Head, MYAS-GNDU Department of Sports Sciences and Medicine congratulated the selected students and ensured to continue strengthening their engagement with the industry by fetching appropriate dream jobs for the students. Prof. (Dr.) Shweta Shenoy, Dean, Faculty extended her best wishes to the students and faculty members of the MYAS-GNDU Department of Sports Sciences & Medicine on this achievement.

