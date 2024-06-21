Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Global Group of Institutes celebrated 16th year of its establishment, reflecting a glorious journey of growth, innovation and transformation. The Global fraternity celebrated the anniversary by hosting a special gathering of staff, management and faculty. Led by Chairman BS Chandi and Vice-Chairman Akashdeep Singh Chandi the institute has ensured that the aim of providing holistic education. Bagging 24 gold medals, over 120 top positions and more than 600 merit positions in IKGPTU examinations in the last 16 years are some of its major achievements. BD Sharma, director (Admissions), congratulated the management, faculty, stakeholders and students on the foundation day of the Institute and exhorted everyone to work towards attaining greater heights in future.

Khalsa College of Education

A special programme was organised on clean air and environmental protection at Khalsa College of Education, Ranjit Avenue. Principal Mandeep Kaur, staff and students distributed saplings to people. The principal told the students about environmental protection and the rise in temperature due to cutting of trees. She said development is necessary for the creation of a harmonious society, but protection of the environment is also necessary to maintain the existence of life on the planet. She said that creating a good environment and keeping the surroundings clean is the primary responsibility of every human being. On the occasion, the principal, along with the staff and students planted saplings in the college campus.

Khalsa College

The admissions for academic session 2024-25 have started at Khalsa College. Principal Mehal Singh said students from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu are arriving to take admission in the college. Giving information in this regard, the principal said students from all over the state have applied for seats in agriculture, apart from other subjects in the Agriculture Department. He said the college is conducting the BSc Agriculture and Horticulture entrance exam on June 27. He said this year students are showing more interest in subjects like computer science, food science, artificial intelligence, data science, medical, non-medical, economics, data analytics, journalism and mass communication, journalism and media studies. He added that keeping in mind the convenience of the students, many new courses have been started this year as well.

