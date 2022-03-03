Amritsar: Gnawed on by dogs, body found at GNDH

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 2

The rotten body of an unidentified person was found near the emergency block of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital associated with Government Medical College here on Wednesday morning creating panic.

Officials said it appeared that the person had died a few days ago and his body was dumped here on Wednesday.

It seems dogs had gnawed on it. Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds that the body was found from the basement of the emergency block used to store old records. According to rumours, the dogs were still gnawing on the flesh from the body when the hospital staff went to the record room to look for some old records.

However, later Dr KD Singh, Medical Superintendent, Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, said: “The body was seen near one of the outer stairs of the emergency block.” He said the police were informed about the incident. Later, the cops from Majitha Road police chowki took the body in custody.

On physically inspecting the deceased’s body, an identity card was recovered from the trouser’s pocket. “The card belongs to one Bodh Raj, son of Hans Raj of Haripura area. The age mentioned on the card is 23 years, but the deceased appears to be older. It might be an old identity card,” a police official said.

The Police Department immediately dispatched a team to the Haripura area to verify the antecedents. “The team has not returned yet. Besides, the post-mortem of the deceased is being conducted and it will reveal the cause and time of death,” the official said.

He said investigation was being conducted as to

who brought the body to the hospital and how the person died.

Earlier also, bodies, especially that of newborn children, were recovered from the hospital premises on different occasions. In all these cases, unidentified persons had thrown the bodies at the hospital ground.