Amritsar: GNDU A-Zone Youth Fest concludes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Guru Nanak Dev University A-Zone Youth Festival of Amritsar colleges concluded at the Dasmesh Auditorium of the university. In A division, Khalsa College bagged the first position, BBK DAV College for Women secured the second position and GNDU campus was adjudged the third best team. In the B division, SDSPM College for Women, Rayya, and Shahzada Nand College, Maqbul Road, secured the first, SSSS College of Commerce for Women secured the second and Trai Shatabdi GGS Khalsa College got the third position. The competitions for theatre events, fine arts and literary events were held on the concluding day.

Career carnival at SSSS College

SSSS College of Commerce hosted a two-day career fest on its premises. Prof (Dr) Saroj Arora from the Department of Botanical and Environmental Science, GNDU, Amritsar, was the speaker of the first session. The resource person spoke about employability skills. Students of the third semester of BCom and BCom (FS) attended the session. On the second day, Deputy Director Vikramjeet and career counselor Gaurav Kumar from the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises, Amritsar, were the resource persons.

DAV students remember Patel

A nukkad natak was organised by the National School of Drama, Dastak Theatre and Mass Communication and Video Production Departments of the DAV College on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta said the artistes gave a message of maintaining national unity through their play. They mesmerised the audience with their lively performances. The programme was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

Awareness camp on tobacco use

A sensitisation programme on “Tobacco use and its harmful effects on humans” was held at Sidana Institutes, Khiala Khurd, which is located in the remote and border area of Amritsar district under the leadership of District COTPA in-charge-cum-Deputy Director (Dental) Dr Jaganjot Kaur. A team of doctors highlighted on the type of tobacco consumption such as smoke and smokeless form. They also stressed on the importance of sensitising people on the harmful effects of smoking on the heart and blood vessels. A pledge was also taken by all to say no to tobacco. Managing Director Dr Jeewan Jyoti Sidana presented the vote of thanks to all guests and asked them to organise such awareness camps in future too.

Course on Disaster Management

One-week online short-term course on disaster management and environmental awareness was inaugurated in the Human Resource Development Centre of Guru Nanak Dev University. The course was organised with an aim to make participants be acquainted with various aspects of disasters such as sources, consequences, management and conservation of environment. Dr Hardeep Singh, OSD to Vice-Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, was the chief guest.