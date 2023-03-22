Amritsar: GNDU wins polo championship

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) won All-India Inter-University Water Polo Championship. The University of Calcutta and Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, got the second and third positions, respectively, while SP University, Pune, got the fourth position in the championship. Dr Kanwar Mandeep Singh, in-charge, Sports Department of the university, said the championship was organised at the swimming pool in GNDU campus. Over 200 swimmers from 17 universities participated in the championship. University of Calicut; LPU Phagwara; Barkatullah, Bhopal; LNIPE, Gwalior; CRSU, Jind (Haryana); VNSGU, Surat; GNDU; Kurukshetra University; University of Calcutta; SGB, Amravati; AVV, Amritanagar; Panjab University, Chandigarh; DAU, Indore; RTM, Nagpur; SP University, Pune; University of Mumbai; University of Kerala etc. participated in the championship.

Lecture on mental health

The NSS Department, in collaboration with the Department of Science, Khalsa College for Woman (KCW), organised an extension lecture on mental health and meditation. Researcher and Associate Professor Dr Davinder Singh Johal from the Department of Psychology, Guru Nanak Dev University, was the keynote speaker. Dr Johal emphasized on the importance of mental health for students by shedding light on issues such as stress, anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder. He also suggested some remedies to deal with the problem. The staff and students were motivated to follow a healthy diet and adopt stress-free routine in their life. Principal Dr Surinder Kaur thanked Dr Johal for sharing his valuable insights on common mental health issues and congratulated the team for organising the event.

‘Yuva Samvad’ held at GNDU

The NSS Department of Guru Nanak Dev University organised “Yuva [email protected]” a flagship programme of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on the theme “India’s Panch Pran-A youth dialogue/Bharat ke Panch Pran-Ek Yuva Paricharcha”. NSS volunteers from various colleges affiliated to the university participated in the event. The event was inaugurated by Amritsar East MLA Dr Jeevanjyot Kaur. She encouraged students for selfless service to the nation. Prof Sarbjot Singh Bahl, Dean, Academic Affairs, sensitized students about the importance of “Panch Pran” as a step forward in nation building. Students also presented their views at the event.