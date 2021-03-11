Amritsar: Gurjeet Singh Aujla bats for delegation of powers to GMC heads

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 2

Congress Lok Sabha member Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Monday visited the state cancer institute being built at Government Medical College (GMC) here. The Congress MP claimed that the institute, started by the previous government in the year 2018, is near completion.

At the same time, he highlighted the issue of recruitment of staff for the said centre. Aujla said with the present procedure of appointments, it could take another six months or even a year for the cancer institute to become operational.

MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla visits the upcoming cancer institute at Government Medical College in Amritsar on Monday.

Urging the Punjab Chief Minister to expedite the process for recruitment of the required staff, he demanded that the powers to make appointments for such necessary and life-saving institutes may be delegated to the heads of the departments or an administrator appointed by the state government.

“In this case, the powers to recruit the expert hands may be delegated to the Principal, Government Medical College. He is most expert hand to know about the requirements of his institute and about the competency of the students being trained by the college who could be an asset to the institute,” he added.

Aujla also highlighted the issue of user charges being collected by the government medical colleges in the state. “The user charges collected by the medical colleges are sent to the state government and then the colleges have to make requests even for minor things,” he said.

He demanded that the powers to use these user charges collected from the patients in lieu of the medical services provided to the patients should also be delegated to the heads of the institutes — the principals of government medical colleges — in the state.

“It would also enable them to make expenses in view of the needs of the patients as well as the needs of the institute. It would save time which otherwise is wasted in getting permissions from Chandigarh and it would help in providing better services to the patients,” he said.