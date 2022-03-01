Amritsar: 'Gurmat samagam' at missionary college

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 28

To mark the 1921 Nankana Sahib massacre, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) organised a ‘gurmat samagam’ at Shaheed Sikh Missionary College here today.

Situated in Putlighar area of Amritsar, Shaheed Sikh Missionary College was established in the memory of the martyrs of the Saka Nankana. Paying homage to the martyrs, SGPC president appealed to people to imbibe inspiration from the pages of the Sikh history. “This college has shaped many scholars and prominent ‘ragis’, who have contributed to the propagation of faith,” he said. —