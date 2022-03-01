Amritsar: 'Gurmat samagam' at missionary college

Amritsar, February 28
To mark the 1921 Nankana Sahib massacre, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) organised a ‘gurmat samagam’ at Shaheed Sikh Missionary College here today.
Situated in Putlighar area of Amritsar, Shaheed Sikh Missionary College was established in the memory of the martyrs of the Saka Nankana. Paying homage to the martyrs, SGPC president appealed to people to imbibe inspiration from the pages of the Sikh history. “This college has shaped many scholars and prominent ‘ragis’, who have contributed to the propagation of faith,” he said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UNGA calls for ceasefire as Moscow, Kyiv agree to another round of talks
India abstains from second UN vote on Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: 4 Indian ministers head to conflict zone for rescue
Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh w...
Ukraine crisis: Stranded students face 'racial abuse'
700 ‘stuck’ in hostels in sub-zero temperatures
GDP grows at 5.4%, fresh risks emerge
Higher prices of crude oil and commodities after invasion of...
20 from Muktsar stuck, parents claim varsity, MEA ignored warning
Stay calm and don't exhibit aggression at railway stations: ...