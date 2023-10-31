Amritsar: Gurpurb of Sri Guru Ram Das celebrated at Khalsa College, Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Gurpurb of Sri Guru Ram Das, the fourth Guru of the Sikhs was celebrated at Khalsa College campus by Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC). The students of Khalsa College (Amritsar) of Technology and Business Management Studies (KCATBS) performed kirtan, following the Bhog of Sri Akhand Path and divinity teacher shed light on the life and philosophy of revered Guru. The students recited the Gurbani and Shabad in praise of Guru Ram Das, who founded Amritsar which was originally known as Chak Ramdaspur. KCGC secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina congratulated one and all on this occasion and asked sangat to follow the righteous path shown by the Guru. Sikh scholar Dr Inderjit Singh Gagoani spoke about the life history and teachings of the Guru. Chhina and principal, KCA, Dr Mehal Singh jointly bestowed Siropas on the students performing kirtan recitals.

Workshop for teachers conducted

The Senior Study ll, hosted a workshop for the faculty of economics and business studies. Teachers from various schools from across Amritsar district attended these innovative and educational workshops. Both the sessions helped enhance their knowledge and pedagogical skills in the areas of competency based questions and various types of multiple choice questions. These workshops were conducted by Subhash Dey, a renowned trainer and author of many books on these subjects. He discussed about the resources and skills required for preparing test papers and also guided teachers about the changes in the CBSE assessment system. Vijay Mehra, Director of The Senior Study ll School concluded by saying that economics and business studies fraternity of the entire district was left highly motivated after Dey’s inspiring, energizing and motivational sessions.

Activity on Critical Thinking at DAVC

PG department of mathematics of DAV College, Amritsar conducted an activity on the topic” Critical Thinking through Innovation in Mathematics”. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta congratulated faculty and students of mathematics department for taking initiative for conducting such activities which increase mental ability and logical thinking of the young minds. Dr Amardeep said that innovation is strongly entwined with mathematics. Prof Madan Mohan, head of mathematics department, opined that in medicine, energy, quantum, AI, transport and agritech to name a few fields, mathematics is key in creating new technologies, products or services.

#Sikhs