Guru Nanak Dev University placement drives yield better results, 881 secure jobs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 17

Keeping concerns of stagnant employment opportunities post-pandemic and inflation aside, GNDU’s campus placement drives have yield better results than the 2020-21 session, with a total of 881 students from various streams already securing job offers.

The Directorate of Placement and Career Enhancement of Guru Nanak Dev University in its campus placement report stated that the university hosted 65 placement drives in the academic session of 2021-22 for placement of students. Most of these students will join their jobs in July after completing their respective courses.

Dr BS Bajwa, Professor incharge (Placements), GNDU, said maximum recruiters had come for Engineering and MCA students and included MNCs and national companies. Other streams that received maximum job responses were in business and economics faculties. In science streams, 23 students were picked by knowledge outsourcing companies, which is becoming one of most growing field of business.

“Average packages offered to students of science and life science background are of Rs 7.23 lakh per annum. Pharmaceuticals and research-based companies continue to offer good job opportunities to students of science subjects. It shows that despite Covid situation, reputed companies are hiring students in quite big numbers,” said Dr Bajwa.

The highest and average package offered to students of GNDU also saw an increase from last year, with the highest package being offered Rs 17.50 lakh per annum by Zscaler company. The average pay package jumped from Rs 5.16 lakh per annum in academic session 2020-21 to Rs 5.84 lakh per annum in academic session 2021-22. “Even our regional campuses in Jalandhar and Gurdaspur participated in these placement drives. Due to Covid, most of the placement drives were organised online,” he said.

The situation seems to be encouraging for students, who till last year, were forced to be dependent on self-placements or had to move to cities such as Hyderabad and Chennai to secure jobs. Apart from placement drives, a large number of internship drives were also conducted by the department. Many companies offered both placement as well as internship to the selected students. In total, 310 students were offered internships from GNDU. The highest internship stipend of Rs 80,000 per month was paid by Amazon.

Dr Bajwa said a Model Career Centre had been established at Directorate of Placement Career Enhancement with a grant of Rs 32 lakh sanctioned by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India. “This centre will work for the career guidance and job fair organisation for the students of this region,” he said.

Hosted 65 drives in 2021-22 session

