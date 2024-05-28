Amritsar has not seen any work under MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla: BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 27

The BJP candidate from Amritsar, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, said the implementation of meaningful development has started as per the outline prepared for the progress and development of Amritsar. He said he would work as a bridge between Amritsar and Delhi, adding that he would definitely put the problems of the city on the appropriate platform.

Sandhu targeted Congress MP Gurjeet Aujla and said he had not put in any efforts for the development of Amritsar. He said any development projects they claimed to be theirs were done by the Central Government. He said that Aujla does not have a single significant development project in the city. He said Aujla received Rs 35 crore from the MP fund, yet people in the city were troubled by the problem of contaminated water and sewerage.

Sandhu said Aujla has not adopted even a single village under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. “Why is the Luharka Road Bridge Project completely closed? There is no elevated road from Gumtala to the airport,” he said. Sandhu said Aujla was the chairman of the Disha Committee for eight years; however, he was not able to resolve the issue of the Bhagatwala dump or Tung Dhab drain. He also said that he is also a member of the Agricultural Advisory Committee; however, he has neither given any advice nor sent any recommendation in the interest of farmers.

Sandhu said preparations to open the VFS Global Application Centre in Amritsar have been completed. He said the NRI community, which runs a free hospital in UP, was also looking for land to open a hospital in Amritsar, where free treatment would be provided. He said his dream was to start a sky train from the airport and railway station to Darbar Sahib and Durgiana Temple. Sandhu said if he were elected from the constituency, the roads leading to the religious place would be beautified on a priority basis.

