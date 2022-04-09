Amritsar: Here thieves steal street lights & poles, authorities look other way

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 8

Developed under the Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY), Chali Khuh has been facing an utter neglect. Unscrupulous elements carry a field day who decamp with expensive street lights and high-mast lights here.

Miscreants also take away poles from the park while the authorities concerned look the other way. One of the green lungs of the holy city, the 40 Khuh park was conserved under the HRIDAY project by spending around Rs 5 crore. The project that commenced in 2016 was completed in two years.

A visit to the park reveals that over 50 streets lights and three high-mast lights have gone missing from the park. Unscrupulous elements have also decamped with five poles. If residents are to be believed, these thefts had occurred in the past few months in absence of any upkeep.

It was conserved with the objective of attracting tourists to the holy city. The Municipal Corporation had also proposed to develop one of the main buildings as an interpretation centre.

Chali Khuh, a historic site, used to be the biggest and only source of water supply in the city during the British era. The site that has been operational for almost 70 years was re-opened as a tourist spot in 1980.

It has been revamped through infrastructural changes and developing green belts. During renovation, a heritage park has been created on 44 acres of land that was once gradually turning into a jungle. Over 2,300 varieties of plants, including some native old varieties like amaltas, mulberry, jamun and others, have been planted and conserved. Jogging tracks, walkways, sidewalks and an open-air gymnasium have been provided to attract visitors and nature lovers.

The park, which was conceptualised on the pattern of Rose Garden in Chandigarh, was developed to maintain its heritage structure. The pump that used to be functional at the time when the 40 wells would supply water in the city was also preserved for its heritage value. An MC official said the matter was brought to their knowledge and it was being looked into. Officials concerned were asked to visit the park and do a survey and file a report.