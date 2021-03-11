Honest GRP personnel return valuables to elderly NRI in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 27

A 90-year-old US-based NRI, Mulakh Raj, had never thought that he would get back his valuables kept in the hand bag which he forgot at the railway station here on Thursday.

However, personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP), who found the bag, managed to trace his relatives in Amritsar and ultimately returned the bag, which was containing an Apple laptop, two mobiles, tab, camera and other things, to him.

DSP Surinder Kumar said such gestures go a long way in improving the image of the police department. He handed over the belongings to the NRI.

Mulakh Raj said he had visited around 120 countries and never had such a wonderful experience. “After losing my bag, I was disappointed and thought that I would never get it back. I was to lodge a complaint to the GRP today. Thankfully, they already found and returned it to me. Me and my family was indebted to the GRP,” he said.

Dharminder Kalyan, SHO, GRP police station, said Mulakh Raj came to Amritsar from Delhi on Thursday morning to meet some relatives in Rani Ka Bagh area. Being an aged person, he forgot his briefcase and a hand bag at the railway station. Instead of going to Rani Ka Bagh, he lost his way towards the bus stand side.

He said when his officials told him about finding the bag, they opened it and found the valuables. He said they also found a diary from it. With the help of the diary they contacted their relatives in Rani Ka Bagh area. However, Mulkh Raj’s number was switched off. In the evening when his mobile was switched on, his relatives traced him at the bus stand and brought him to the police station and we returned the goods to him.