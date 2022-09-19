Amritsar: Hookah seized from restaurant

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Ranjit Avenue police confiscated nine hookahs from a restaurant in Ranjit Avenue locality during a raid here on Sunday. Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Varinder Singh Khosa said they got a tip-off that the restaurant owner was involved in serving hookah illegally. Following this, a raid was conducted. He said a case had been registered against restaurant authorities in this regard. tns

Two nabbed for stealing wires

Amritsar: The Civil Lines police nabbed two persons, identified as Vishal Singh of Nangali and Aman Singh, of Navi Abadi for allegedly stealing BSNL wires. A complaint was lodged by Harjap Singh, who works at a BSNL office on the Albert Road. He told the police that he found the duo stealing distribution pipe. The two have been arrested and a case has been registered against them.