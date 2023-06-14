Amritsar: IIM inaugurates EMBA programme

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Amritsar, inaugurated the EMBA 03 programme on June 10 at its campus. The event witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including Shashidhar Sinha, CEO-India, IPG Mediabrands, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by esteemed personalities such as Prof Nagarajan Ramamoorthy, Director, IIM-Amritsar, Prof Mahima Gupta, dean, academics, Prof Mukesh Kumar, chairperson EMBA and Rakesh Magotra, an EMBA alumnus of IIM-Amritsar. EMBA 03, comprising a diverse cohort of 24 participants, marks the beginning of a transformative journey for these aspiring leaders. The batch primarily consists of individuals with BTech background, with a few participants holding degrees in BCom and BSc. Notably, the batch also boasts the presence of two international participants currently based in Singapore and Saudi Arabia. Participants from this batch are associated with renowned global and Indian organisations. Prof Nagarajan Ramamoorthy, Director, IIM-Amritsar, welcomed the participants and encouraged them to remain motivated throughout the two-year programme. Shashidhar Sinha delivered an insightful address, shedding light on the differences between an engineering approach and a management approach. He emphasised that while engineering often seeks a single solution to a problem, management education encourages tolerance and acceptance of multiple solutions.

GNDU students selected for stipend

Five GNDU students of BTech (Textile Processing Technology) got selected under Grant for Internship in Support in Technical Textiles (GIST) of National Technical Textiles Mission. They start their internship from first week of June. Under the scheme, Nishu Sharma, Manpreet Kaur and Simarjeet Kaur, selected by Autotech Nonwovens, will be paid Rs 40,000 stipend for two-month internship. Inderjit Singh selected by Arvind mills, Ahmedabad, will get Rs 30,000 stipends for two months internship. Anidya Sarkar selected by Kusumgar Vapi will also get Rs 40,000 stipend for two months internship. Vardhman group selected two students and Jindba industries, Ludhiana, selected four students for internship with stipend. Among the selected candidates Jap Asis Singh (as textile graduate trainee),Harpreet Singh Kahlon and Sanjeev Singh (as internship-cum- placement), Bipin Kumar and Ranbir Jangra (as internship-cum-placement)got placements with an annual package of Rs 3 to 3.5 lakh.