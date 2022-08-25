Amritsar-Indore train diverted

Amritsar: The 19326 Amritsar-Indore express will run on a diverted route of Gwalior-Bina-Maksi for four days from August 25. Sources in the railway said due to operational reasons emerging out of heavy rain and flood-like conditions on the Guna-Maksi section on the West Central Railway, this train along with several others will run on diverted route. TNS

Goldsmith gets extortion call

Amritsar: Goldsmith Ravi Handa of RB Garden on the Fatehgarh Churian road got an extortion call from an unidentified person two days ago. The incident came to light when a police complaint was lodged in this regard. The police started a probe and found vital clues in the case, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigations, Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar. The complainant alleged that on Monday around 9.30 pm he got a WhatsApp call and later from another number in which the caller demanded Rs 5 lakh from him. The accused introduced himself as Vinod and threatened to kill him in case he failed to give money. He said the accused repeatedly called him and demanded money. The police said like previous cases, this also seemed to be the handiwork of online fraudsters. TNS

Seeking blessings

Actors Raj Babbar (R), Jaya Prada (C) and Ihana Dhillon (L) pay obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. They prayed for the success of their upcoming Punjabi film ‘Bhoot Uncle Tusi Great Ho’. Babbar’s paternal house was in Chowk Passian Wala. Photo: Vishal Kumar

Rowdy Singh

Actors Gaurav Kakkar (L) and Ankita Saili (C) are set to entertain the audience with their upcoming film Rowdy Singh. The film will hit the screens on August 26 worldwide. Photo: Vishal Kumar