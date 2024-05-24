 Amritsar: Internship training : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Amritsar: Internship training

Amritsar: Internship training

Students of DAV College who undertook internship training at various companies in Amritsar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) of DAV College, Amritsar, organised an internship training for students under the guidance of Principal and IIC president Dr Amardeep Gupta. Radhika Sharma, Mehak Khanna, Divya , Mehak Gangotra of BCA (Sem-IV), Harkirat Singh of BSc (Sem-IV) attended the training with Rishab’s Lab. Yogesh of BA (Sem-VI) and Jesika of BA (Sem-IV) attended the training with Dainik Jagran. Agam Arora of BCA (Sem-VI) attended training with SNL Innovation Pvt Ltd. The students learnt about the various aspects of web designing, database handling, software development etc. Principal Gupta congratulated the students and shared that the training provides students an opportunity for career exploration and development, and to learn new skills. They will be actively engaged with the practical side of their learning such as problem-solving, creative thinking, digital-skills, teamwork etc.

Punjab Inter-District U-19 Tourney

The Amritsar team won the league match of Punjab State Inter-District U-19 Tournament by defeating Firozpur by 15 runs. Amritsar won the toss and elected to bat, and made a score of 227 all out. Varinder Singh Lohat scored 85 runs and Rishabh Gupta scored 64 runs. Varun Kaushal took five wickets for 45 runs. Firozpur scored 200 runs all out. Parvinder Singh scored 48 runs and Arshdeep Singh took four wickets at the cost of 41 runs. In the second inning, Amritsar scored 190 all out. Armanjit Singh scored 68 runs, Raghav Dhawan took five wickets at the cost of 68. Amritsar took overall lead of 217 runs and Firozpur required 218 runs to win the match. In the second innings, Firozpur scored 202 all out. Vivek Vardhan scored 63 runs, Varun Deep took seven wickets at the cost of 63 runs and Amritsar won the match by 15 runs.

Student shines in class x exams

Anushtha Narang, a student of Woodstock Public School, has achieved remarkable success in the CBSE Class X board exams, securing an outstanding 99 per cent. She was honoured by the school and her achievement was highlighted as an example for other students. The school staff, principal and management congratulated Anushtha.

Parkash purb celebrated

Khalsa College Governing Council celebrated the Parkash Purb of Guru Amardas at Gurdwara Sahib in Khalsa College campus with great devotion. On the occasion, secretary of the council Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina attended Guru Charan. Khalsa College Senior Secondary School principal and Sikh Historian Dr Inderjit Singh Gogoani enlightened the audience about the philosophy of Sri Guru Amardas and how to abandon superstitions and lead a life according to principles of Sikhism.

Workshop on teaching methods

Shri Ram Ashram Public School hosted a workshop aimed at revolutionising classroom teaching methods for students of primary wing. The workshop was designed to equip educators with innovative tools and techniques to engage students effectively and make learning a joyful experience. The speakers, who are a part of the school faculty, Anureet Sharma, Shikha Mehra, Karan Diana and Megha Khanna talked about the importance of teaching aids in classrooms. There are 53 teaching-learning aids according to NCERT to be used in Bal Vatika. More such aids (TLA/TLM) can be created according to classroom requirements. These aids should be eco-friendly, low cost/no cost. Highlights of the workshop included sessions incorporating storytelling, gameification, and hands-on activities into the curriculum, aligning with the school’s commitment to holistic education. Participants were introduced to cutting-edge teaching aids and digital resources to enhance classroom engagement and cater to diverse learning styles.

Applications for PG diploma invited

Applications are invited for admission to Postgraduate (Hindi) and Postgraduate Diploma in Translation (PGDT) programmes in the Hindi Department of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Dean, Faculty of Languages and Head of the Department, Sunil Kumar said under the National Education Policy, MA Students can get the degree of Hindi (Honours and Research). There are ample employment opportunities after its completion such as teaching/tutoring, news writer, news announcer, column writer, editorial writing, guest editor, sub editor, anchor, radio jockey etc. Demand for Hindi experts/professionals in various fields such as embassy, ministry, literature, hotel, tourism, call centre, translation agency, interpreter, Hindi officer, official language officer, Hindi assistant, official language manager is high. Through these programmes run in the university, the department gets the best facilities such as fee waiver, language lab, library, departmental magazine, educational and cultural activities and credit system.

