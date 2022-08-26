 Amritsar: 'Justice finally, proved they weren't terrorists' : The Tribune India

Amritsar: 'Justice finally, proved they weren't terrorists'

Relief for kin of 3 men killed in fake encounter 30 yrs ago as CBI court convicts two ex-cops

Amritsar: 'Justice finally, proved they weren't terrorists'

Kin with photos of their brothers, who were killed in the fake encounter, in Amritsar on Thursday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, August 25

The family members of three persons, who were gunned down in a fake encounter 30 years ago, expressed satisfaction over the sentence awarded to two former cops by the CBI court at Mohali here on Thursday. The victims belonged to the Mehta area here.

The court had sentenced them to life imprisonment, besides awarding a total of Rs 1 lakh compensation to the kin of each of the victims.

“Finally, it has been proved that our kin were not terrorists as branded by the cops at that time. They were innocent. Our families had to fight a long battle for this moment,” they said.

“We are satisfied with the court’s decision. After 30 years of delay, my brother finally got justice,” said Sartaz Singh, a resident of Palla village in Mehta and brother of Sahib Singh, who was killed in the stage-managed encounter.

“We hope that it will act as deterrent and no cop will indulge in such acts that destroy the lives of innocent people and their families in future,” said Shamsher Singh of Chung village in Mehta. His brother Balwinder Singh was among the three youths who were shot by the cops in the fake encounter.

He said his grandparents and father died awaiting justice. He said even after the killing of my brother and branded him as terrorist, the police used to harass their family on one pretext or other so that they don’t pursue the case.

On August 12, the CBI court at Mohali convicted the then SI, Tarsem Lal, posted then at CIA Majitha in Amritsar district, and former Inspector Kishan Singh, who was additional SHO at that time. The then SHO, Mehta Rajinder Singh, died during trial.

According to the details, in September 1992, the Punjab Police claimed to have killed four militants having hundreds of criminal cases, including murder and kidnapping, against them.

They had claimed that three persons — Sahib Singh, Dalbir Singh and Balwinder Singh — were in police remand in connection with the murder of one Bachan Singh of Udoke Kalan village. They were arrested from Madhya Pradesh along with two others.

The police claimed that the trio was killed in cross-firing when a terrorist tried to release them in Dhar Deo where they were going to recover arms and ammunition on their disclosure statement a day before the incident.

It was claimed that Sahib was Lt General of the Khalistan Armed Force (KAF). However, the police failed to prove even a single case against them during the trial.

Sarabjit Singh Verka, a member of NGO Punjab Human Rights Organisation, said the victims were cremated as unclaimed. He said the families were not even given death certificates of the victims. He said the Punjab Government should constitute a commission to probe all killings whether by police or by terrorists during militancy days in Punjab to unearth the truth.

Victims belonged to Mehta area

  • Three persons — Sahib Singh, Dalbir Singh, Balwinder Singh — along with an unidentified person were killed in the fake encounter
  • The four were killed on September 13, 1992, in Dhar-Deo village under the Mehta police station by a police party
  • The bodies of all four were illegally cremated at Durgiana Cremation Ground as unclaimed. The victims belonged to Mehta area in Amritsar

We are Satisfied with court’s decision

We are satisfied with the court’s decision. After 30 years of delay, my brother finally got justice. — Sartaz Singh, brother of Sahib Singh, who

Was killed in stage-managed encounter

We hope that it will act as deterrent and no cop will indulge in such acts that destroy the lives of innocent people and their families in future. — Shamsher Singh, brother of Balwinder Singh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

2
Haryana

Goa police arrest Sonali Phogat's 2 associates in her murder case

3
Punjab

Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM Modi security breach

4
Jalandhar

Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital

5
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Jaandi Vaar' with Afsana Khan and Salim Merchant to release on Sept 2

6
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh requests Inderjit Nikku to sing a song after seeing him cry due to financial crisis in a video

7
Punjab

Vigilance sleuths visit police AIG's Mohali house to assess property in disproportionate assets case

8
Nation

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

9
Punjab

SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30

10
World

For first time, India votes against Russia in UNSC during procedural vote on Ukraine

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix, Internet falls in love with him
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani’s stake in NDTV
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

MC opens ‘steel utensil bank’ in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

To curb usage of single-use plastic, Chandigarh MC opens 'steel utensil bank'

Top News

US suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations

US suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations

The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China...

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Phogat’s PA, his aide held for murder after autopsy report reveals injuries

Sonali Phogat's PA, his aide held for murder after autopsy report reveals injuries

May recommend CBI probe: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Hate crime: US woman arrested after racist rant, assault on Indian Americans

Hate crime: US woman arrested after racist rant, assault on Indian- Americans

Video of woman had gone viral in which she is abusing Indian...

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as visas delayed

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed

Refusal rate 60% | Session from September


Cities

View All

Implement 7th pay panel, demand college teachers

Implement 7th pay panel, demand college teachers

GNDU VC's appointment: Allegations fly thick & fast

Drug peddler held with 4-kg heroin

Sand, gravel transporters hold stir against govt

1 death, 29 Covid +ve in Amritsar district

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as visas delayed

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed

Lumpy skin disease scare, carcasses lying in the open in Bathinda

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

Stop ’n’ Stare razed, clueless CITCO puts lessee on notice

Chandigarh: Stop 'n' Stare razed, clueless CITCO puts lessee on notice

Chandigarh to add 40 AC long-haul buses

Mid-day meal worker hurt as cooker bursts in Chandigarh

Day after PM's visit, it's back to biz for vendors near PGI

Illegal mining: 3 held for assaulting forest staff in Mullanpur

AAP MLAs to meet at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to discuss ‘poaching’ attempts by BJP

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

Delhi High Court refuses to stay Agnipath scheme, asks Centre to file reply on pleas

BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh; saffron party hits back

Delhi High Court dismisses appeals of WhatsApp, Facebook against CCI probe

Kabaddi player among 4 held for duping people on pretext of sending them abroad

2 nurses attacked with swords; 1 dead, other critically injured

2 nurses attacked with swords; 1 dead, other critically injured

Woman dies after delivery, kin blame pvt hospital staff

4 nabbed with Rs 12L drug money, heroin & lahan

Cancel FIRs, challans: Tipper owners

2 Covid deaths, 32 cases in Jalandhar district

Civic body plans to move SC after NGT dismisses review petition

Civic body plans to move SC after NGT dismisses review petition

Nepalese help decamps with cash, valuables worth lakhs

26 test positive, one succumbs to virus

Action-taken report sought on illegal colonies

Farmers to meet CM today

Patiala: PRTC employees protest late disbursal of salary, pension

Patiala: PRTC employees protest late disbursal of salary, pension

Teachers protest at Punjabi University, Patiala, want new scales

Punjabi University to upgrade USIC