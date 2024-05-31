Amritsar: KCET Signs MoU with Phulkari

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: In a move towards empowering women and sensitising faculty, staff and students regarding different societal issues, the Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology, (KCET) Amritsar, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Phulkari-Women of Amritsar. The agreement aims to enhance educational opportunities, promote entrepreneurship, and support various socio-economic initiatives within the region. The MoU was signed by Dr Manju Bala, (Director), KCET and Sheetal Sohal-President Phulkari Women's of Amritsar. Dr Bala said the purpose of the MoU is to make younger generation aware about various ongoing important issues such as gender sensitisation, substance/drug abuse, cervical cancer, mental health and hygiene, nutrition and dietetics, menstrual hygiene, gender equality and various other issues. Sheetal Sohal, the president of Phulkari Women's of Amritsar, said the signing of the MoU between the college and Phulkari is expected to have a profound impact on the students and the broader community. Through the collaboration, both organisations aim to tackle pressing societal issues, promote awareness, and contribute to the development of a more informed, sensitive and a proactive society.

Training at Sri Darbar Sahib

The third year students of the Bachelor of Management Studies (Gurdwara Management) course conducted by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee at the Panth Ratan Jathedar Gurcharan Singh Tohra Institute of Advanced Studies in Sikhism, Bahadurgarh (Patiala), completed a 28-day retreat at the Sachkhand Sri Darbar Sahib. This course was started recently by the Shiromani Committee through the Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University in order to prepare efficient managers for Gurdwara Sahibs. During this course, along with administrative training, the students are made to practice the respect and daily etiquette of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. Along with this, the students are also taught about the administrative insights shown in Gurbani, Gur-itihas and Sikh Rahit Mariyada and administrative training is also given at different times during the course. Accordingly, the third year students were given 28 days training in administrative work at the Sri Darbar Sahib.

