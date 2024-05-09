Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Khalsa College of nursing held their annual convocation and awarded degrees to nursing graduates. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr Rajeev Sood was the chief guest at the event he said, while congratulating the students who were bestowed their degrees, new challenges needed new syllabi and training modules. Principal Dr Amanpreet Kaur read the progress report, citing the achievements of the students in academic, cultural activities and sports. College governing council’s honourary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina presided over the function and said nurses were the most vital component of the medical services. The speech was followed by the prize distribution ceremony and convocation.

Shri Ram ashram public School

Class X students of Shri Ram Ashram School presented an assembly, highlighting the theme of the World Asthma Day ‘Asthma Education Empowers’ that emphasises the need to empower people with the right education to manage their disease and to recognise signs of distress and when to seek medical help. Through a role play, the students suggested suitable ways to reduce and prevent asthma attacks. The students gave an elaborative description about it through a diagram of the human respiratory system. The objective was to promote awareness about the disease and to explore the ways of managing symptoms.

Stalwarts World School

An inter-school competition ‘Psyche Summit’ based on children’s psychology was organised at Stalwarts World School with the objective of creating awareness about the impact of social media on the children. Various competitions centered around social media, including ad-med show, stand-up comedy, poetry competition, speech debate, poster-making among others were conducted. A total of 25 schools participated in the event. Anupama and Vani, from Chitkara University were the resource persons and judges for the competitions. Children discussed social media and its impacts on life. The event was held to spread awareness about social media.

Revel Dale School

The 164th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore was commemorated on May 7 with reverence and devotion at Revel Dale School. In a special assembly four of his poems were recited by students. Tagore’s paintings were shown to the students to inspire them. The students performed a dance on the song ‘Ekla Chalo’ composed by Tagore himself. Principal Rajiv Arora said Tagore envisioned an India where all the people strived for perfection and believed in the power of truth

DAV Public School

DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, students bagged the overall winners running trophy at the ‘Psyche Summit’ organised by Stalwart World School, wherein 23 schools participated in five competitions. Students of classes X to XII won awards in poetry, poster-making, stand-up comedy, ad-mad show and debate. Principal Pallavi Sethi radiated with joy and pride as she warmly acknowledged the students for their Achievement.

Innocent Hearts schools

World Red Cross Day was celebrated in all five schools of Innocent Hearts with an aim to instill the spirit of social service in children. The children were made to prepare a first aid kit, which contained items such as scissors, thin bandages, adhesive tape, thermometer, triangular bandage etc. and they were also told how to use them when needed. Dr Randhir, an alumnus of Innocent Hearts School, visited Innocent Hearts, Nurpur, with his team. He guided the students on how they could save someone’s life before providing any medical help to the patient.

Sanskriti KMV School

Sanskriti KMV School organised a talent hunt competition on World Dance Day. Students from all classes participated in competition, showcasing their passion and talent for dance. The students performed an array of dance forms from graceful classical dances to energetic hip-hop routines. Principal Rachna Monga applauded the dedication and enthusiasm of the students, emphasising the importance of fostering a love for the arts and encouraging self-expression. She commended the efforts of both participants and the organisers in making the event a success.

Seth Hukam Chand SD School

An excursion to Wonderland, an amusement park, was organised by Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Senior Secondary School for the students of classes IX-XII. The students took various rides and enjoyed boating. Principal Priyanka Sharma said such excursions acted as stress busters and filled the students with vigour.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Faridkot