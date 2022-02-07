Amritsar-Khemkaran train service resumes

Amritsar: The local railway authorities resumed the service of passenger train by plying a pair of train between Amritsar and Khemkaran on Sunday. The service, along with general ticket, was suspended for the past nearly two years. Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the facility was withdrawn to prevent crowding in train compartments and maintain social distancing. The railway officials here received a proposal regarding restoration of passenger trains from the zonal but it managed to resume only one train. Local trains included in the list of passenger trains were Amritsar-Dera Baba Nanak, Verka-Dera Baba Nanak, Khemkaran-Amritsar, Khemkaran-Bhagtanwala, Amritsar-Hisar.
