Amritsar lad Apinderdeep finds big screen success in Randeep Hooda starrer

Apinderdeep Singh



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 27

Sharing screen space with the formidable Randeep Hooda in not one but two films, young city-based actor Apinderdeep Singh has finally found big screen success with the recent release ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’. The biographical film seems to be gradually pacing ahead on the box office after its release last week and Apinderdeep, who plays the role of nationalist Harnam Singh, is in a jubilant mode.

Apinderdeep had earlier shot for the ambitious Rajkumar Santoshi film ‘Battle of Saragarhi’, with Randeep Hooda in lead, which has been shot in Amritsar and its surroundings extensively, but the film couldn’t be completed due to a dispute within the production team. “It was a bit de-motivating as I had really worked hard on the film, learnt a lot in terms of acting and physical training through boot camp. But I am glad that I got another opportunity to share screen space with Randeep Hooda, who is a tremendously talented actor,” shared Apinderdeep, who now keeps travelling between Amritsar and Mumbai. He was also seen in Akshay Kumar’s hockey drama ‘Gold’.

Coming from a non-film family, Apinderdeep was studying civil engineering when his interest towards a creative field developed. In ‘Savarkar’, he plays the spirited Harnam Singh, who was among the Indian students in London to join the nationalist movement at the behest of Savarkar. “Harnam Singh was a student from Punjab who went to London on a scholarship through India House, a society by patrons who supported the Indian national movement. A number of prominent Indian revolutionaries and nationalists were associated with India House, including Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Bhikaji Cama, VN Chatterjee, Lala Har Dayal and more. Harnam Singh met Savarkar during their voyage to London on a ship and through that journey, got inspired to join Savarkar and others to fight for India’s independence,” he shared. The young actor will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s much awaited ‘Chamkila’, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in lead. Apinderdeep will be playing the role of noted lyricist Swaran, who had a influential role in the rise of Chamkila as a singer.

Apinderdeep has been toying with the idea of coming in front of camera as a student. Of late, he has been struggling for a proper representation on big screen for turbaned actors. “There are a lot of openings for Punjabi actors now in industry and being a turbaned Sikh is no more a limitation. I justify my performance and also take responsibility of doing that aroop,” he says.

