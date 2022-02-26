Amritsar lad making waves in national cycling championship

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 25

Mandeep Singh (23) has been making waves in the national cycling championships for the past three years. Now, he is toiling hard to make a cut in the international arena.

During the current season, he is putting in nearly four hours daily on road training and resolves to focus on track as soon as the session begins next month.

He will have to keep up the same momentum till January 2023, when the season concludes. Thanks to Guru Nanak Dev University’s velodrome, he needs not go out of the city for undertaking track events.

“My entire focus is on bringing down the 4-km cycling time to less than 5 minutes,” he said. He clocked 5 minutes and 6 seconds for the same distance at a state event last year. This milestone could propel him to qualify for the international events.

Last year, he clinched the silver medal in the four-km team pursuit held under the Association of India University at Patiala. He had also won a gold medal in the 40-km Team Time Trail held under the Road National Championship in Mumbai’s Panvel. Way back in 2019, he secured a silver medal in the Association of Indian University. He had won a silver medal in the School State Championship in 2017-18 as well.

Achievements