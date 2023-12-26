Amritsar: Lecture by Lt Gen KJS Dhillon

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Shri Ram Ashram Public School, The Mall, organised an interactive session by Lt Gen (Dr) KJS Dhillon - PVSM, UYSM, YSM, VSM on December 24. The event was held during the centenary celebrations of Ram Educational Society, Amritsar. The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. The chief guest was welcomed by principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan. A documentary on the school’s achievements was shared with the audience. The theme of his talk was “Military ethos and values with respect to students and its relevance in modern times”.

Tributes paid to Sahibzadas

Students and teachers of Revel Dale Public School paid tributes to the four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh for their supreme sacrifice against oppression. In a special assembly, the students were told about the sacrifice of the Sahibzadas. They were taught about the steadfastness of the Sahibzadas on the path of righteousness.

Pupil brings laurels in yoga tourney

Sanchit Sharma, a student of Class 5 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan SL Public School, won a bronze medal in the individual rhythmic yoga tournament held in Patiala. School chairman Avinash Mahendru and principal Anita Bhalla congratulated Sanchit on the occasion.

Annual day celebrations

Students and faculty of Holy Heart Schools celebrated the institute’s annual day for Class II on December 24. A cultural extravaganza on the theme of “Mann Jeete, Jag Jeete” was showcased by students. Aditya Bhardwaj (IRS), Deputy Commissioner of the Income Tax Department, Amritsar, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Student 3rd in state-level games

Tarn Taran: Harsimrat Kaur, a student of the Guru Nanak Dev Academy, Noordi Road, Tarn Taran was honoured for securing the third position at the state-level 67th Punjab State School Games held in Malerkotla recently. Academy principal Jaspal Singh Sidhu said nine students of the academy had participated in the games under groups 14, 17 and 19. Harsimrat secured the third position in the kickboxing under 42 weight category. /oc