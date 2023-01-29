Amritsar Lit Fest on Feb 1

Amritsar, January 28
The 8th Amritsar Literature Festival, commencing from February 1, will focus on various aspects of the human life.
Amritsar Sahitya Utsav would be organises by Naad Pragas, a literary body, at Khalsa College for Women, Amritsar.
During the festival, there will be a discussion about the current trends in Punjab’s contemporary thought, literature, music and cinema. Poets of sub-dialects of Punjabi, Poonchhi, Dogri, Gojri, Bangru will also participate in the function.
Scholars, teachers, researchers and are joining from various academic institutions of the country.
The highlight of the festival is that the poets belonging to the sub-dialects of Punjabi language like Poonchhi, Dogri, Gojri, Bangru also participate in the “Chhadiya Basant Kavi Darbar” organised on the third day.
Varinderpal Singh, secretary, Naad Pargas, said in the festival, along with academic thinking, various events related to fine arts will be organised. Seminars, dialogues, basant raga vadan, singing, kavi darbar, chitrakala, wood carving, traditional instruments and book exhibitions are also included.
