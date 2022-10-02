Amritsar: Literary events to mark 300th birth anniv year of Waris Shah

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 1

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) has announced a series of literary and cultural events to mark the 300th birth anniversary year of legendary Punjabi sufi poet Syed Waris Shah.

Syed Waris Shah’s 300th birth anniversary was earlier marked in January this year, but it was a quiet affair. His most famous and popular work, Heer, has been celebrated as one of the most significant pieces of literature in the history of undivided Punjab and has over the years, served as an inspiration for many folk artists in both India and Pakistan.

GNDU will be hosting eminent literary personalities, including Padam Shree Dr Surjit Patar, Dr Sumel Sandu and other Punjabi scholars, on October 3 for special day-long celebrations of Waris Shah’s works. Waris Shah’s Heer and other poems will be recited and Jatinder Brar, founder of the Punjab Natshala, will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Prof Anish Dua, Students’ Welfare Dean, said the event was being celebrated with the association of the students of the university’s Music Club and the School of Punjabi Studies. Dr Surjit Patar, chairman, Punjab Kala Parishad, Chandigarh, and Dr Lakhwinder Singh Johal, secretary, Punjab Kala Parishad, Chandigarh, will be the special guest on the occasion. Eminent scholar of Punjabi Dr Sumel Singh Sidhu will be delivering the key note address on Syed Waris Shah “Sada-e-Waris: Heer.”

He said GNDU would also honour Dr Patar for his remarkable contribution to the Punjabi literary world. Several renditions of Waris Shah’s original Heer, will also be performed.