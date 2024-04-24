Amritsar localities face drinking water crisis

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, April 23

Even as summer is yet to set in fully, potable water crisis has emerged as a serious problem in several localities of the city. Despite spending a heavy amount on digging bore wells and installing motors, a large number of tube-wells break down every year. Ironically, there are some areas where residents are not receiving water supply due to non-functional motors.

The residents of Pawan Nagar main bazaar in ward number 26, Rambagh area in ward number 51 and Tung Pai area on Batala road complained about the supply of contaminated water.

Water supply is also facing disruption in Sandhu Colony on Batala road, localities near Sikka Gas Agency, Godown road, Batala road and zone number 7. The residents of Kabir Park and Guru Tegh Bahadur Colony stated that Gujrat Gas Ltd is laying a gas pipeline in the locality, digging up roads in the process that is badly affecting water supply. There is no MC official to take care of the grievances. Even the employees of the gas company do not pay heed to their problems. The residents of Street No. 5, Guru Gobind Singh Nagar (East) and Majitha road are also affected. The water pump has been lying defunct at New Golden Avenue, resulting in residents not getting water supply for three days. The water pumps at Choti Park, Tikoni Park and Dhingra Complex park are also not functional.

There is no water supply in the area near Panj Peer, Golden Complex, New Golden Avenue and Jodha Fatak. Residents at Preet Nagar, Batala Road, Murabbe Wali Gali at Tarn Taran road, Basant Avenue and Abadi Karampura near Mental Hospital are also facing water issues. Leakage has been reported on GT road in front of Bharat Petroleum near Vishal Mega Mart, Chheharta. Water is accumulating in front of all shops because of the leakage, said Sukhchain Singh Dhillon, a local resident.

Deepak, a resident, said, “We have been facing inconvenience as the water pump in our area is lying defunct. It has broken down yet again, the third or fourth time this month. The frequent breakdown of the water pump is causing significant inconvenience to all residents. Each time it fails, we are left without access to essential water supply, disrupting our daily lives and routines.”

