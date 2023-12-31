Amritsar man beaten to death in Gurdaspur

Amritsar, December 30

A man identified as Ravinder Singh, alias Rajan, of Ladhubhana village in Gurdaspur was beaten to death at Arjan Manga village falling under the Mehta police station here on Friday.

The police have arrested two prime suspects — Karanpreet Singh and his accomplice Shera of Ladhu Bhana village — for their involvement in the incident while their another accomplice, Sharanpreet Singh of Rangar Nangal village was still absconding and raids were on to arrest him, the police said.

Lakhwinder Singh, brother of the deceased and complainant in the case, said on Thursday he was present at home when the accused called his brother Ravinder Rajan and said they were going to celebrate the birthday party of son of Angrej Singh of Ladhubhana village falling under the Rangar Nangal police station in Gurdaspur district.

He said when his brother did not return till evening, he along with his uncle Sukhwinder Singh went to search him at Angrej Singh’s house. He said on reaching there, they came to know that Ravinder had a quarrel with Sharanpreet and Karanpreet Singh during the party following which Sharanpreet, Karanpreet and Shera took his brother away.

He said fearing some untoward happening, they started looking for him and went towards the Arjan Manga canal side. He said there they heard the shouts of his brother Ravinder who was crying for help. He said they rushed towards the direction from where the shouts were coming. He said they saw Karanpreet, Sharanpreet and Shera assaulting his brother with bricks and blunt weapons. He said when they shouted, they fled the scene. He said his brother died on the spot.

Himanshu Bhagat, SHO, Mehta police station, said the police had registered a case and arrested two suspects while their third accomplice was still absconding. He said raids were on to nab Sharanpreet.

