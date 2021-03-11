Amritsar: Man held for raping 17-yr-old daughter

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 28

In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped by her father in Rajdhan village under Mehta police station here. Though the incident occurred six days ago, a police complaint was lodged on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Balraj Singh who was arrested and a case under Section 376 (2) (F) and 506 of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act was registered against him.

The handicapped brother of the victim told the police that he has two sisters aged 17 and 7, who live with his parents, while he lived separately with his grandparents.

On April 22, he came home. He said he was sleeping on the roof and came down in the midnight to drink water. He said while his younger sister was sleeping with her mother in the veranda, his elder sister was sleeping with her father in the room.

He said he suddenly opened the room and was shocked to see that he was raping her. He said he threatened to kill all family members in case they told about it to anyone. He said initially they kept mum, but have decided to lodge a complaint. He lodged a complaint on 112, after which the police came and arrested him.