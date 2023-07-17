Amritsar: Man held for theft at aunt’s house

Amritsar: The Sadar police have arrested Dhanpreet Singh, alias Dhanna, of Jethuwal village for allegedly stealing Rs 70,000 from his aunt’s house. Asha, the complainant, told the police that on July 13, her nephew Dhanpreet came to her house. She had gone for work and returned around 1.30 pm to find the gate open while Dhanpreet was not present at the house. She said locks of the house were broken. The suspects had decamped with Rs 1.10 lakh from the house. During investigation, the police arrested Dhanpreet and recovered Rs 70,000 from his possession. A case has been registered. TNS
Man arrested with stolen bike
Amritsar: The Ranjit Avenue police have arrested a person identified as Japdeep Singh, a resident of Bal Khurd village, and recovered a stolen bike from his possession. The supect was brought on police remand. A case has been registered against him. Further probe is on.
