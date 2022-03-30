Amritsar: Man thrashed by people for 'stealing' motorcycle

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 29

An alleged thief was severely beaten up by the people in full public view after he was reportedly caught stealing a motorcycle by them. The suspect was caught by the people red-handed and was brutally thrashed with sticks. He was reportedly caught from the premises of a gurdwara located in Nagiana village here.

The incident came to light when a video went viral on social media yesterday. The people were seen beating him with sticks on the floor while he was crying in pain and urging to leave him.

Though the police authorities confirmed the incident, they said the police did not get any complaint from either party.

This is the second such incident in the recent past. A man was caught by people mistaking him for a thief in Kotla Sultan village a few days ago. Later, a video of the incident went viral on social media. He was tied up with a pole and later hanged upside down. Residents had alleged that he was a thief who used to steal power cables. Gurvail Singh, a resident of Bhaini Liddar village, who was thrashed by the people, was rescued by the police. Following a preliminary probe, the police booked three persons, Palwinder Singh, alias Fauji, Laddi and Joban Singh, in this regard.

Investigations revealed that Gurvail and his friend Honey had gone to the Majitha police station for some work. While returning, Honey went to his house. When Gurvail was going to his house in Bhaini Liddar village, he was caught by people, mistaking him for a thief. They tied him with a pole. He was thrashed by the people, following which he fell unconscious. Later, he was hanged with the pole upside down.

Such incidents in the recent past have left the Police Department worried. Such incidents triggered after a brutal murder by a Nihang Sikh at the Delhi border following an alleged sacrilege.

“Intolerance has increased among the people and this is not good for a healthy society. The people should not take law into their hands. I ensure the people that no stone would he left unturned to bring criminals to book. They should inform the police about any such incident,” said Deepak Hilori, SSP, Amritsar rural.